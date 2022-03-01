Incumbents in Harrison County’s contested races for the March 1 Republican and Democratic Party primaries took the early voting lead, election results show, as the final numbers were waiting to be tallied by press time Tuesday.
Early voting totals show that County Clerk incumbent Liz Whipkey James, who is seeking her second term, nabbed 2,332 votes or 61.71 percent of the early vote in the Republican Party primary. Challenger Debra Hatfield received 1,447 or 38.29 percent of the vote.
Republican Pct. 4 County Commissioner incumbent Jay Ebarb, who is seeking his third term, garnered 757 votes or 69.71 percent of the early vote while opponent JR Barrett grabbed 329 votes or 30.29 percent of the vote.
In the hotly contested Republican Party chair race, incumbent Lee Lester led in early voting numbers with 1,976 votes or 54.06 percent of the vote. Challenger and former Marshall mayor Ed Smith III pulled 1,679 votes or 45.94 percent of the early vote.
Most candidates opted not to comment until final results were in.
In the Democratic Party primary, county party chair incumbent Maxine Golightly led by a large margin with 888 votes or 88.01 percent of the early vote as opponent Rhys Blavier took 121 votes or 11.99 percent of the vote.
After receiving a concession from her opponent, Golightly thanked supporters and vowed to continue to work alongside fellow Democrats to rebuild the party.
“I will continue working for the Democratic Party to help Harrison County Democrats take Harrison County back and work with the people to build the party back up to what it was years ago,” said Golightly.
“I’m proud to be a Democrat and I will continue to work to get Democrats elected,” she added. “Thank you for your vote.”
In the Pct. 2 County Commissioner race, Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins led with 316 votes or 74 percent of the early vote. Challenger Robert Earl Johnson III garnered 111 votes or 26 percent of the early vote.
The winner of that race will face Republican challenger Chad Graff in November. Graff ran unopposed in the Republican Party primary.
As he waited for the total Election Day returns, Timmins said he wasn’t celebrating a win just yet, but did want to take the time to thank his supporters.
“I’d like to thank the voters of Harrison County, Precinct 2, for noticing the job that I have done and will continue to do, and always remember that my door is open to you,” said Timmins, who is seeking his third term.
“But this is only round one,” Timmins continued, acknowledging that if he’s the victor in the Democratic primary he’ll have to run against the Republican challenger, Graff, in November. “We still have work to do.
“So, if you would, help me to get our base ready for November, because it’s not over until we win the election, come November,” Timmins said, addressing his supporters.
“Thank you, again, for having the confidence in me like you have always had; and just remember that I am with you always,” he said.
Also in November, Republican Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace candidate Don Jordan, who was unopposed in the March primary will run against Democratic Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace candidate Demisha Crawford, who was also unopposed in the primary.