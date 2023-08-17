The Harrison County indigent healthcare program will now offer counseling services as an option for clients in need.
The decision was made Tuesday by the Harrison County Commissioners Court at the request of Debra Deen, administrator of the county welfare program.
“It is my recommendation to provide counseling services as an optional service to county indigent healthcare clients for fiscal year 2023-2024,” Deen told the court.
She noted the counseling services are for clients with a range of problems such as addiction, depression, anxiety, bipolar and more. This also includes outpatient and inpatient clients.
“There is a rise in this,” Deen said of the need for counseling services. “I have many clients that come to me that are in need of these services and we do not provide that, and they have to go elsewhere.”
Deen noted that the counseling services will also be an option for inmates who need inpatient services and must be housed at a facility. In those situations, the county will pay for 30 days of inpatient service if a bed is available.
“But it is a need,” said Deen. “It’s in demand, really.”
In addition to the counseling services, the court also approved to continue providing certain optional services in addition to the state mandated basic services for fiscal year 2023-24. Those services were also approved at the request of Deen.
“In addition to providing the basic healthcare services, it is my recommendation that Harrison County continues to provide the advanced practiced nursing, the ambulatory surgical center, colostomy and diabetics supplies, and physician’s assistance,” said Deen.
The county indigent healthcare office is located on the first floor the Harrison County Annex building, located at 102 W. Houston St.
Services are provided to low income residents, based on their income. Applications for service can be requested at the office or by calling the office at (903) 935-8416. Assistance in completing the application will be provided if needed.
According to the county’s website, www.harrisoncountytexas.org, the county will use rules and procedures found in the County Indigent Health Care Program Handbook published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to the rules, application forms must be completely filled out, signed and dated; verification of income is required; verification of residence, household composition, and resources is required, if questionable; and the maximum countable income cannot exceed the amounts as outlined in the application.
“Total countable resources and assets cannot exceed $2,000 or $3,000 if the household contains a relative who is aged or disabled,” the application, which is posted on the website under the county welfare link notes. “The value of a vehicle greater than $4,650 is counted against the $2,000 limit. Personal possessions and homestead are exempt assets.”
Eligible applicants must be a county resident. Applicants must also provide all requested information and documentation.
“Applicants must apply for any other program for which they are potentially eligible. The county program is payor of last resort,” the application notes.