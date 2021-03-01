On Monday, at about 5 p.m. Harrison County Jail staff discovered an unnamed inmate suffering from a medical episode inside the main jail.
Lifesaving efforts were immediately taken, and the Marshall Fire Department was notified. The inmate was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Center in Marshall, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division was notified and will complete an independent investigation. Due to the Texas Rangers completing the investigation, any and all questions will be referred to them.