Harrison County officials on Thursday issued a countywide burn ban, prohibiting all outdoor burning.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court on Thursday approved the resolution instituting the countywide burn ban, stating, “that circumstances present in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.”
The only exceptions outlined in the resolution are for outdoor cooking, only in enclosed pits or grills.
The burn ban will remain in effect for 90 days, unless the court terminates the ban sooner by recommendation of the Harrison County fire marshal.
The burn ban also prohibits outdoor burning in barrels, and any violation of the ban can result in charge of a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.