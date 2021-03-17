In observation of the upcoming Farm City Week, the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation Tuesday, dedicating the week of March 22-25 to the annual affair.
“It’s always an exciting time of the year. When this happens, I kind of know spring is on the way,” ” said Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, who presided over Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting in the absence of County Judge Chad Sims.
“It’s so good to see those kids and what they get to do,” said Hatfield. “We’re so proud of their projects — everything from their Ag projects to the chickens, cows, and the goats.
“All the things that those kids raise is just great,” he said.
Hatfield thanked local game warden, Darrin Peeples, for his leadership as the president of the Harrison County Agribusiness Association.
“He always does a great job with Farm City Week,” said Hatfield.
The commissioner also commended county extension agents, Matt Garrett and Louraiseal McDonald, for their efforts in growing the 4-H program.
“This is a great outreach program for these kids. I know that 4H has taken wings,” he said, noting the program boasts more than 100 youth now.
“It is a great program,” he added as he thanked the county extension agents for all that they do.
Garrett agreed that Farm City Week is a great event that involves both 4H and FFA youth from all school districts throughout the county as well as home school students. He expressed his enthusiasm about being able to carry on with the program this year, following the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, we didn’t get to have the event,” he said. “That was kind of devastating for some kids financially and also they worked so hard and then there was no end point for them.”
Garrett noted how educational the program is, teaching participants everything from time management to money management. The family participation it brings is the icing on the cake, he believes.
“It’s one of the few things left that is a family project that the whole family is involved in,” said Garrett. “That’s very, very important as well.”
The sense of community the event brings is also a plus.
“One of my takes that I try to bring back is we’re all talking about what we can do to make Marshall and Harrison County a better place to live, or more desirable,” said Garrett. “I don’t think there’s a single thing out there that builds community like Farm City Week does.”
Garrett said the 4H and FFA programs also produce productive citizens, many of whom have become a viable part of this community.
“Everybody talks about the kids don’t come back to Marshall. I read four letters at Rotary (last) Thursday and two of the four are viable leaders in the community. And then the other two will eventually be back; they’re just out making their mark on the world,” said Garrett.
He noted that the highly anticipated Farm City Week has been a tradition for more than 54 years, starting off at the downtown square in Marshall and evolving into the large exhibit it is today.
“We’ve grown to an event that’s going to be at the City Arena, and then the premium sale and the Ag mechanic show will be at Bear Creek Smokehouse on (that) Thursday,” said Garrett.
Schedule of activities
Farm City Week will kick off this year with the speech contest, sponsored by Downs Funeral Home, on Monday, March 22. The rabbits and chickens show is set for Tuesday, March 23. The goats, sheep, cattle and hogs will check in Tuesday evening.
The hog show will begin 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 24. The steer show will begin at 1 p.m., and will be followed by the heifer show and then the Ag mechanics exhibit.
“We’ll have 65 Ag mechanic projects this year,” Garrett noted.
The Farm City Week barbecue will begin at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 25. Presentations and the announcement of speech contest winners will begin at 6 p.m. The auction will follow.
Commissioner Hatfield encouraged all to come out and support the Farm City Week activities.
“I encourage everybody to please come out and participate,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun time. It’ll be at a great facility out at Bear Creek, so let’s come out and support those kids and do what we can.”
Proclamation
According to the proclamation, declaring Farm City Week in Harrison County, America’s farmers and ranchers have been a vital part in the tapestry of the nation since its founding, contributing to public health, safeguarding environmental resources and standing at the forefront of the country’s path toward energy independence.
“The link between rural industries and urban markets is stronger than ever, with Americans across the country finding ways to participate in and celebrate the significance of agriculture’s and related industries’ roles in providing healthy choices for everyone,” the proclamation states.
The proclamation goes on to say that children in the local community and around the nation are learning about the origins of the food they eat and the many healthy food choices available to them by visiting farms and learning from dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers.
“Our nation’s farm and ranch families continue to feed our citizens here at home and around the globe, an accomplishment that underscores the value of encouraging strong and energetic rural communities to support them,” the proclamation states, noting that farms of every size and type that produce the abundance of healthy food choices that grace the tables are worthy of celebration.
The commissioners court urges the public to join them in the observation of Farm City Week.
“We call on all citizens to support youth programs and local participants engaged in agriculture education and further we applaud the families, volunteers and school representatives that make these opportunities possible,” the proclamation states.