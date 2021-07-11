To pay homage to Marshall native Opal Lee, affectionately known around the nation as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation, last week, declaring the new federal holiday as Opal Lee Day in Harrison County.
“You guys made me aware that Ms. Opal Lee had some roots here in Marshall and she was also an activist to get the Juneteenth day honored as a national holiday, including (when) she instituted a walk to bring attention to this — from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all the way to D.C.,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Tuesday, addressing commissioners.
He said he spoke with Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who is also the president of the local NAACP chapter here, and felt it was befitting to honor the 94-year-old activist. Lee is also a 1952 alumna of Wiley College.
“And as we like to do to honor our local folks, who have roots here … that have done great things here, Commissioner Timmins and I talked about it,” Judge Sims said. “We thought it was a good idea to honor her for this day here, in 2021.”
Commissioner Timmins noted that they were hoping to be able to present the proclamation to Ms. Lee publicly, but was unsuccessful.
“We were hopeful that we could have gotten Mrs. Opal Lee here in Marshall. Of course, we were not able to contact her,” he said, adding the News Messenger also tried contacting her through her church and via email.
Nevertheless, Timmins thanked the county judge for issuing a proclamation in Lee’s honor.
“I just want to thank you for putting this proclamation on,” said Timmins. “She was born here in Marshall, Texas, in Harrison County’ and when talking to the judge, he just felt like it was important to recognize people from our county that has done great things. Thank you, judge.”
Judge Sims said the court would love to meet the revered activist if ever she’s in town.
“We’d like to meet her,” said Sims.
Lee was born Oct. 7, 1926, in Marshall.
In a June 19 interview with CNN.com, Lee shared she was 89 years old when she decided “something can be done” to make Juneteenth a formal and nationally recognized holiday. She recounted growing up, celebrating the holiday in her hometown, Marshall, and says the special day felt like Christmas.
“We would go to a place called ‘the fairgrounds’ and there would be baseball games and food,” she recalled to CNN. “There would be music — and food. There would be games of all kind — and food.”
But, it wasn’t until adulthood that Lee learned the true significance of the day with the help of a mentor, the article stated.
“As an educator for more than twenty-five years, she helped organize citywide Juneteenth festivals that she says boasted thousands in attendance,” CNN.com reported.
According to the CNN article, in 2016, the great-great-grandmother turned her focus nationally when she mobilized a team, launched an online petition and pledged to walk 1,400 miles from her Fort Worth area, Texas, home to Washington, DC. Lee took her mission seriously, logging almost 300 miles on foot for the cause, and promoting her movement across the country.
In a June 19 article by BBC.com, Lee noted the irony of her Fort Worth family home being vandalized and set fire by a mob of white supremacists on the Juneteenth holiday when she was 12 years old.
“Helpless, she watched her home burn to the ground as police stood by, doing nothing to stop the violence,” BBC.com reported. “The attack happened in 1939 on 19 June, a symbolic date that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
“Known as Juneteenth, the date would leave a lasting impression on Ms. Lee, who channeled her experiences of racism into a life of teaching, activism and campaigning,” BBC.com reported.
The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
In her reaction to President Joe Biden’s signing of a bill, making Juneteenth a federal holiday, Ms. Lee told Good Morning America how overjoyed she was.
“I was ecstatic,” abcnews.go.com reported on what Lee said on “GMA3: What You Need to Know” of her reaction to the bill signing. “I was so happy I could have done a holy dance.”