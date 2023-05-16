In an effort to mitigate narcotics discovered in its two jail facilities, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up its war on drugs by implementing the digitalization of inmate mail through inmate phone provider City Tele Coin.
This measure was necessary to help combat the smuggling of drugs via inmate mail, HCSO officials said in a press release.
“Staff have intercepted letters and envelopes addressed to inmates that are laced with fentanyl, a synthetic and inexpensive opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, along with other synthetic drugs,” the press release stated.
“They soak the paper in fentanyl and they take it out and dry it and then they write a letter on it, and send it into the jail and then [the inmates] would take and tear it off and sell it like chewing gum, and people would get it and get high on it,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher explained.
Thus, the trend, which is occurring nationwide, forced the sheriff’s office to adapt its processes by encouraging electronic mail and photos and photo scanning all physical mail sent to prisoners and delivering those communications via kiosks and tablets, officials said.
It’s something the local agency has been doing own its own a little more than a year now, but because the process of scanning mail has been a bit time consuming, the county has reached out to City Tele Coin to assist in an effort to take some of the load off of the jail staff.
How It Works
City Tele Coin will be responsible for the mail scanning effect this week, starting Friday, May 19. According to a letter addressed to inmates, their families and friends, all mail will be processed and uploaded to the inmate’s user profile by a third party service, City Tele Coin personnel, within 24 hours of being received.
The letter notes that inmates will no longer receive any physical mail, other than privileged, legal mail and money orders. They will, however, receive a digital copy of the originals available on all kiosks or tablets.
Additionally, all legal mail must come from an official law office and should be addressed as directed, to include the name and CTC pin of the inmate they desire to contact.
The letter warns that all mail that is improperly addressed, does not have correct postage or the inmate cannot be verified, will be returned to its original sender.
Being Proactive
HCSO is being proactive in the war on drugs at its 350-bed facility to protect the safety of all, as fentanyl can be lethal, the sheriff’s office said.
“A fatal dose of fentanyl ranges from 2 to 5 milligrams,” HCSO noted. “For comparison, a single pack of Splenda contains 1,000 milligrams of sweetener, which would amount to enough fentanyl to kill upwards of 500 people.”
HCSO is joining many other jail agencies across the nation who are implementing similar practices due to a spike in letters laced with drugs.
In October, 2019, for instance, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons announced its decision to start photocopying inmate letters and other mail at some federal correctional facilities across the U.S. instead of delivering the original parcels in an attempt to combat the smuggling of synthetic narcotics like K-2.
HCSO said Sheriff Fletcher became aware of the illegal activity of lacing letters with drugs while working with his jail administrator, Captain John Hain, several years ago.
“We noticed we had a lot of inmates who were getting sick and had to be taken to the hospital,” said Fletcher. “Well, the first thing we came up with, through some reliable sources, was they were putting angel dust and stuff under stamps, putting them on the letters and [inmates were] taking the stamps off, and licking them and getting high.”
To remedy that particular problem, jail officials cut off the stamps from the envelopes before giving them to inmates; however, the staff then discovered that drugs were also being placed under the seal of the envelopes.
“Senders were creating fake return address labels to disguise letters, cards and other documents as legal mail in order to get prohibited items in the hands of inmates,” HCSO officials noted in the press release. “After moving to copy the legal mail, officials discovered that incoming letters were being soaked in fentanyl or suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction, but when misused can be addictive.”
To get ahead of the problem, the jail moved to an electronic mail system a little more than a year ago, which Fletcher said has worked smoothly, particularly since the jail already had kiosks for inmates to send and receive emails and order commissary.
“We have seen a decline on calls, which is a sick person that is down and needs medical help,” Fletcher stated.
When it comes to identifying the source of the mail, the sheriff noted that it’s been hard to trace the contraband back to any of the original senders because the return address labels are fake.
He said the electronic mail system keeps both inmates and officers safe.
“We’ve tried everything in the world to make sure that no drugs get sent to the jail by doing this with the mail,” said Sheriff Fletcher. “[People say], ‘Well, that’s depriving them their rights. No, it’s not; this is for their safety,” he said.
“Not only for their safety, but my officers’ safety, too, because you get a person who gets back there and gets high and there’s no telling what they’re likely to do,” stated Fletcher.