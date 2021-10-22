As filing approaches for the 2022 Primaries, Harrison County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins announced this week that she will not seek re-election.
“I’ve had two good careers,” Watkins said of her nearly 25-year career in broadcast radio and current career as JP.
“I really enjoyed the both of them,” she said. “It has really been a wonderful job, and I’ve enjoyed the people that I’ve worked with because when I came the two clerks were here, Demisha (Crawford) and Devan (Sturdivant), and I am so glad they were here. They knew exactly how to run this office. I was the chief clerk for 10 years. So I know the clerks’ job. The office is really run by the clerks. The JP is here to take care of business that needs to be taken care of, the inquest and death certificates, but the clerks and the criminal clerk and the civil clerk, they get out paperwork; I just hear cases. I’ll miss it, but like I said, it’s time.”
Judge Watkins was first appointed to the position of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace in 2013 by the Harrison County Commissioners, following a fulfilling career in radio. Throughout her radio career, she enjoyed working various air shifts and doing remote broadcasts for special occasions including parades for FireAnt Festivals and Stagecoach days.
The career is where she first became acquainted with the community.
“I not only did remotes, but meeting and greeting the people. Being in radio, that helped me a lot too because a lot of people knew me from radio,” she shared. “They would listen, so they knew who I was when I was running for office.”
She started her career at KMHT, giving away pizzas at night before being promoted to program director. She also worked for KCUL and at Wiley College’s KBWC, where she trained mass communication majors.
“It was a nice career,” she said of her radio broadcasting days.
A Fulfilling Career
Watkins started her career in justice court as chief clerk for Precinct 2 for 10 years. In 2013, she was appointed to the office of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace by the commissioners court to fill the unexpired term of the prior judge, Kent Alford.
Her appointment came at the recommendation of the late Pct. 2 County Commissioner Emma Bennett.
“The late Commissioner Bennett called and asked me would you like to be appointed; I said sure,” Watkins recalled.
Watkins took the necessary training and enjoyed the duties so much that she officially ran for the office and was elected to the position in 2014. She was re-elected in 2018.
“I ran on my own in 2014 and I had two opponents and won; and then I ran again on my second term and had no opponents,” she recalled.
The JP said what’s been most fulfilling to her as the Pct. 2 elected official is getting to meet community members, even the ones outside of her precinct, and being able to help them in their time of need.
“I’ve gone on inquests for other JPs as well that’s not my precinct,” said Watkins, sharing how she’s been able to help family members receive the pertinent information they need.
It makes her feel good to know her condolences or assistance offered may have helped a grieving family.
“I’ve just enjoyed it,” she said of her overall role. “It’s been so good to be able to help people.
“A lot don’t know there’s a lot that JPs can help with,” said Watkins.
According to the Texas Association of Counties, the justice of the peace presides over the justice court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, landlord/tenant disputes and more. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies.
“What all the job entails, it’s interesting,” Judge Watkins said. “It’s a lot of different things that a justice of the peace does.
“You marry people. You really get a lot around Valentine’s Day,” she beamed.
“The most difficult part would be the inquests, but as I said I got to know a lot of people, and help a lot of people,” she added.
“When a person dies, you know they’re in shock, they’re grieving, but then it’s just good to be there to talk with them and then let them know what to expect,” she said, sharing she keeps them informed about the status of autopsies and more. “They generally appreciate that.”
The justice of the peace said she has enjoyed working with all areas of law enforcement and she also appreciates the professional relationships she’s built with the local funeral homes, helping efficiently to handle the affairs of the deceased, such as assisting with certifying death certificates so that bereaved families can conduct all manner of personal business.
With Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall being in her district, the hospital depends on her as well.
“The hospital, that’s the main call. Most of my calls come from MPD and the hospital, because my precinct is in the city,” she said. “I’d give the information of family, talk to the doctors; I’d have to certify the death certificate.”
Besides performing inquests, her other magistrate duties include arraigning inmates and setting appropriate bonds for the offenses of which they are charged.
Endorsement
While she’s not retiring until the end of her Dec. 31, 2022 term, Watkins said she will be endorsing the election of her criminal case manager, Demisha Crawford, as Crawford seeks to fill her JP seat.
“Ms. Crawford was here when I got here and she knows the job,” said Watkins. “And Ms. Crawford has gone with me to inquests. She knows what to expect, what a judge is looking for, the questions that they’re asking, when you’re going into an inquest, giving the time of death whenever you get there. She knows all about that and getting the information about the person, date of birth, contact, phone number. She knows all that.
“So when I make my exit, I’m going to announce that I’m endorsing my criminal case manager, Demisha Crawford, to run for Justice of the Peace Pct. 2,” said Watkins.
The JP said Crawford brings to the table 12-and-a-half years of experience, qualifications and dedication. She’s also a certified criminal case manager.
“She’d be a great asset to the community of Precinct 2,” Watkins praised.
The JP said Crawford is already familiar with dealing with the public.
“When people come to the office, she’s the first person they see,” said Watkins. “And if they do not know her name, they see her,” the JP said. “She’s the one that helps whether it’s a traffic ticket or if they’re filing something. Both clerks are there, but Demisha handles criminal traffic citations, so if people are going to contest a ticket, they’re going to have to come through her. She gets the information together, and she knows the job.”
Watkins said Crawford is also accustomed with the arraignment procedures as she accompanies her frequently to arraign inmates.
“Each week out of every month, we arraign inmates in the jail and she’s gone down to arraign inmates with me, and she knows the offense code about if it’s a Class A, Class B, or a first degree felony, state jail felony,” said Watkins. “Demisha knows that because she has gone down with me. She has sat here to watch me. I would go get the jail ticket or she will. While I’m writing or setting bonds, she knows what the offense code is because I’ve told her. She knows, so she’s going to be a great asset to Precinct 2.”
Watkins noted how seamless the transition would be if Crawford was elected.
“I don’t think I couldn’t leave it in better hands than hers, for the constituents of Precinct 2,” said Watkins. “I think things will continue to carry on. It’s like one JP stepping out and another one moving in. There really is no training.
“She knows the job,” Watkins reiterated. “She’ll go to school, at the Texas Justice Court Training Center, and you know the laws change all the time. She’ll keep up with that because that’s what we do. I’m proud of her. Yes, I am. So as of Dec. 31, 2022, that’s it for me, and she’s just going to step right in (if elected).”
Offices up for re-election
In addition to the office of Pct. 2 justice of the peace, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 election include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct. 1 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.