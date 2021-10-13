With filing for the 2022 ballot approaching soon, Harrison County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Smith announced Tuesday that he will not be running for re-election in the 2022 Primary.
“My retirement won’t come until the 30th of (December) next year, but I needed to announce this so if anybody wanted to file, I know the filing dates are coming up and if they wanted to file they would have that opportunity to file,” said Smith. “There has been a couple who have asked me about it, so maybe, hopefully they’ll have the choice of a person to vote on in the next election.”
And with election dates still up in the air, due to the ongoing redistricting process, Smith said he felt the timing was right to make his announcement.
“I wanted to do it now because they were unsure of election dates, and if they get the redistricting done then the dates would be the same as they usually are (in March), and if they don’t it’ll be later than that. But, just in case, I wanted to go ahead and do this, let everybody know,” said Smith. “I’m considering the process.”
According to the Texas Association of Counties, the justice of the peace presides over the justice court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, landlord/tenant disputes and more. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies.
A Rewarding Career
Judge Smith was elected to the Pct. 3 position in 1989 after fulfilling a 37-year career as an educator and coach. He was sworn in Jan. 1, 1999.
“When the end is over, it’ll be 24 years, and I think that’s plenty for anybody to be a public servant,” the 76-year-old said. “I’m doing it for not for any particular reason other than the fact I think it’s time for somebody else to step in and do my job; and somebody that has more energy than I have, somebody that doesn’t mind getting up at 2:30 in the morning, going down on the interstate (for inquests), stuff like that.
“But it’s been a great job,” Smith said. “I’ve really enjoyed myself. I have enjoyed getting to know some people in my precinct very closely, and I just hope the next person enjoys it as much as I do.”
Smith said expressions from former Congressman JJ Pickle inspired him to pursue the public servant position.
“I actually was in the process of studying to be a lawyer. I took three years in pre-law in college and my last year I got really interested in the coaching profession through a job that I had in San Marcos where I graduated from,” said Smith. “JJ Pickle, he said that the JP office is the only judge in the State of Texas where you can come in and speak face-to-face with a judge without an attorney, and that got me interested.
“So, in each town that I coached in, I made friends with the JP, and I kept in touch to see if anything was changing and all that and then when I got ready to retire from the school system, this is what I wanted to do,” he shared. “And it just so happen that I was in a place in a time that God put me in when Mary Bess (Cole) was getting ready to retire.
“I won the election that year. I’ve only had an opponent one time since then. I take that as a compliment, not having an opponent,” he said. “I always thought that this would be something that I’d like to do in my retirement after I got through coaching.”
Throughout his career, Smith has prided himself on being fair.
“I think you have to go by the law when you’re making your decisions, but you also at the same time can administer the law on a fair basis where everybody knows you’re doing it fairly. And I think I’ve been able to accomplish that goal,” said Smith.
Most rewarding for him is being able to help others, he said.
“You have people come in and ask you for advice, and not on their tickets in your court, but ask you ‘Hey somebody did something to me over here and what should I do about this?’ And the older people would come in and they would ask me to read things and interpret it for them, and I got a joy out of that,” said Smith.
The judge is looking forward to continuing to enhance the Pct. 3 office during the remainder of his tenure.
“The first thing that I really want to accomplish before I leave for the next year is to make my office over in that building in Hallsville, make it secure for the people that work there,” he said, sharing they are in the process of a security overhaul since the office lacks the security measures that the other JP offices housed inside of the county courthouse do.
“I want to make it secure,” Judge Smith said. “We have some money in our security fund, and that’s what I’m going to zero in on here this next year.”
“I’m trying to make that place as secure as I can possibly make it and still keep it as open as I possibly can,” he said.
Smith said he doesn’t have any advice for his future successor, but he’s pleased he was able to fulfill the duties well.
“Like I said I’ve never had somebody walk up to me and tell me: ‘Hey, I really want your job,’” said Smith.
“I’ve had a lot of people walk up to me and tell me I don’t think I could do your job, mostly because of the coroner work that you have to do. So, I just took pride in the fact that I did a job that a lot of people didn’t want to do,” the JP said.
Offices up for re-election
In addition to the office of Pct. 3 justice of the peace, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 election include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace and Pct. 2 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.