A Harrison County jury sentenced 23-year-old Chandler Givens to 15 years in prison Friday for the Oct. 5, 2020 murder of 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins at the Decker Place Apartments in Marshall.
The jury took two hours to deliberate on the punishment. The punishment range was five to 99 years or life and a possible fine up to $10,000.
Defense attorney Kyle Dansby, representing Givens, asked the jury to assess the minimum, which is five years.
“This is not a mercy killing,” said Dansby. “This is a five-year case. You determined that yes, Chandler is criminally liable, (but) what is that worth?”
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain asked for a sentence of at least 35 to 40 years.
McCain said he agrees that it’s not a mercy killing case, but somewhere in the middle.
“This is somewhere in the middle. It’s certainly not the mercy case of a 50-year-old’s spouse. What is this? This is an act by Chandler Givens sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong, walking into his house, walking in (with a gun), and begins to confront him,” the DA said. “Obviously, Treyvon Woodkins was upset about getting a pistol put to his head the night before.
“Treyvon Woodkins never, ever used any sort of deadly force against Chandler Givens,” said McCain. “There’s no evidence he cocked and racked a gun. Chandler Givens cocked and racked a gun.”
Relatives’ Testimony
During Friday’s punishment phase, the jury heard from relatives of the defendant as well as the victim. They learned that both families were friends, prior to the incident, and both have suffered loss through this tragedy.
Taking the stand, Melissa Woodkins, the victim’s mother, noted that her son was her eldest child and last living child, at the time, as her daughter died as an infant. She said her son was a hard worker and employed at Republic Industries. He was the devoted father of a young son, who was approaching his fourth birthday, when the fatal shooting occurred.
The mother said Woodkins meant everything to her.
“He is my first born; my best friend,” she said. “I cannot even begin to explain how important he was to me. He was a good person, kindhearted, my right hand. I really didn’t have any problems with him — nothing. He was a pretty good kid, to me.”
Melissa Woodkins said her son also loved to have fun and laugh. His death has left a void.
“It’s terrible,” she said. “I have a great big ol’ hole in my heart. I’m really just lost. I don’t understand. I miss sleep. I have nightmares majority of the time. It’s hard for me.”
Speaking on the defendant’s character, Givens’ older cousin April Fields said she considers him more like a son.
“He’s the son I never had,” the cousin said, sharing how close they are. “I love him dearly.”
Fields said Givens has always been the peacemaker in the family when it came to sibling rivalry between his oldest two siblings.
“Chandler was just very non-confrontational,” she said of the defendant’s character. “He always wanted to see people get along.”
She said both families were close up until the incident. She noted Woodkins even called Givens’ mother “Aunt Gail.”
Speaking also on behalf of the defendant’s character, Givens’ mother Gail Fields noted how much she loves her son and has always been sorry for what occurred. She described Woodkins as a kind person, who grew up in the church and likes to help others. Gail Fields said, prior to the incident, her son was taking courses to become a truck driver like his dad. Answering questions from Dansby, Givens’ mother said she’d like the jury to take all of that into consideration when deliberating on her son’s punishment.
State’s First Closing Arguments
In closing arguments, co-counsel for the state Miranda Harris described the shooting as senseless, tragic and horrible.
“None of us should be here today. These families shouldn’t be here today, if not been for (the defendant),” she said.
Harris told the jury they are tasked with determining the value of a man’s life — a man whose death has left a mother now with no children and a child with no father.
“We ask you to carefully deliberate and determine the value of a man’s life,” she said. “Yes, both families love their children.
“The difference is Chandler will get to say goodbye and hug his mother before he goes away for a while,” she said. “Treyvon didn’t get to.”
Harris argued that Givens’ punishment should act as a deterrent when it comes to sending a message about gun violence.
“Gun violence, shooting someone is not how you solve a problem,” she said. “That needs to stop.
Defense Closing Statements
Representing the defendant, Dansby noted that his client is obviously disappointed in the guilty verdict as he still maintains it was self-defense, but accepts it.
“He’s responsible for taking a life,” said Dansby. “He has to deal with that. His family has to deal with that.”
“This is tragic. This is absolutely tragic because, at this point, we’re talking about two families and two friends,” said Dansby.
“He still has to deal with the fact every single day of his life he took someone’s life,” said Dansby. “We have the right to use a gun for self-defense, and y’all determined that he didn’t.”
Dansby argued that one of Givens’ character flaws is trying to be a peacemaker.
“The worst thing is he also stuck his nose somewhere he shouldn’t have,” said Dansby.
“Now when you look at the entire facts of the case, you also have to look at the actions of Treyvon Woodkins,” said Dansby. “Treyvon Woodkins turns out to have a gun that happens to be stolen.”
Dansby reminded jurors of testimony that the victim allegedly became angry at Givens after the defendant inquired about an altercation that occurred between Woodkins and a mutual friend that held Woodkins at gunpoint the night before. Dansby argued that instead of taking his anger out on Givens, Woodkins should’ve directed his aggression at the mutual friend.
“What Treyvon should’ve done was contacted the person he had a fight with,” Dansby contended. “I was also taught we need to talk out our issues.”
Dansby said Givens is not a criminal.
“You didn’t hear any testimony that he was raised wrong, dealt drugs,” said Dansby. “He grew up in church… wanted to be like his dad. He wanted to be a truck driver.”
Dansby said it’s a terrible thing that Woodkins is dead. He said his client is remorseful. He said and while the defendant’s family does get to visit him in prison and write him letters, his future is gone.
Dansby said the punishment range for the murder offense is broad because each case involves different circumstances and situations.
“It is a tragic situation between friends,” he said. “Three weeks before, they were driving with the top down and now this tragic thing happened. He has to deal with this for the rest of his life.”
Dansby pointed out that the defendant has been out on bond since November 2020, a month after the incident. He argued that five years is still a lot of time for someone to sit in jail, particularly when they’ve been out on bond this whole time.
“Imagine you have to sit in jail for five years,” said Dansby. “He’s been out of jail most of this time.”
“We ask you to do your job, look at the facts and circumstances,” argued Dansby. “This is not about sending a message. You punish him for what he did and nothing else. This is a five-year.”
State’s Final Closing
In his closing arguments, District Attorney McCain agreed that the incident is tragic as both families have lost loved ones — one to death and one to prison.
McCain said while there was an altercation between the two, only one of them used deadly force, which was Givens who drew a gun and fired when the wrestling on the floor and fight was over.
“We know Chandler Givens couldn’t have been under Woodkins,” McCain said, pointing out, again, the pristine white shirt Givens was still wearing following the shooting.
McCain said it all boils down to what is the value of a life.
“Whatever time you give Chandler Givens, 100 percent, he’s going to still be able to visit family and write letters,” said McCain. “He’s going to be able to breathe, his heart will pump. He will live. He’ll be able to get out one day.”
McCain said he’s not saying Givens should even get life, but definitely not the minimum of five years. He said Givens should at least be punished closely to what the rest of what Woodkins’ lifespan would’ve been had the 22-year-old lived to reach the average life expectancy of a male.
“The whole thing is tragic but it’s tragic because of the actions of Chandler Givens on Oct. 5, 2020,” said McCain. “My God, if the man was going to live another 35 to 45 years, I think that’d be an appropriate sentence.”