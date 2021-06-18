The Harrison County District Clerk’s Office announced the cancellation of jury duty, scheduled Monday, June 21, in the County Court-at-Law.
“The jury that is to report on Monday, June 21, at 8:30 a.m. to County Court-at-Law on the first floor has been cancelled,” District Clerk Sherry Griffis announced on the office’s Facebook page.
“You do not have to report,” she said.
Griffis noted that the jury panel selected for the 71st District Court is still scheduled to report, however, on Tuesday, June 22.
“The 71st District Court for the selected jury panel is to report at 8:30 a.m. to the 71st District Courtroom on the second floor on June 22,” she said.
Those with questions are urged to call the District Clerk’s Office at (903) 935-8409.
“Thank you for serving or attempting to serve for our jury selection,” Griffis said.