The Harrison County Commissioners Court kicked off its annual budget hearings for the new upcoming fiscal 2020-2021 year, this week, hearing from seven department heads.
“We’re excited to get to hear from the departments about their proposals for the upcoming year,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
“We know this has been a very unusual year,” he said, referring to the uncertainties and shutdowns caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of the departments that had travel expenses, they’ve not gone to any conferences, to any additional training; a lot of that’s been cancelled,” said Sims. “So we didn’t have that expense this year.
“Their expenses in most departments have been down significantly, which is good for us financially, but of course we want the county to be back up and running like normal, if possible,” the judge said.
At this week’s budget hearing the court heard the requests of the county road administrator, sheriff’s office, juvenile detention director, information technology director, the 71st Judicial District judge, the county extension office, and the county welfare or indigent health care department.
Representing the sheriff’s department, Hilton Poindexter noted expenses ranging from uniforms to a new K-9, to bulletproof vests, more body cams and vehicles — to name a few.
Poindexter said the sheriff’s office is asking for $28,000 in uniform expense, which will be about a $7,000 increase” to keep the guys’ uniforms looking good.”
“There’s a lot of wear and tear on them,” he said of the need to upkeep uniforms. And as they hire new people, they’ll need to buy new uniforms, he said.
Poindexter said the sheriff’s office is also requesting an increase in the K-9 budget. The department’s K-9, Mojo, is aging and struggling with health issues, he said. A new K-9 will cost about $11,000. The sheriff’s office is also asking for an approximate $20,000 to $30,000 increase for ammunition.
For the county’s welfare or indigent healthcare department, administrator Debra Dean noted she’s eliminating the part-time salary employee position, leaving only two full-time employees for the office. She said the part-time elimination would yield a savings of $18,135 for her budget.
“There’s a tremendous decrease in our clients, (thus) there’s no reason to have the part-time position,” Dean advised.
She said the reason for the decrease in clients is because of the lack of referrals from Christus Good Shepherd hospital. The hospital used to refer self-paid patients to the indigent program, but hasn’t since starting its own financial assistance program, she advised.
“That’s where we got all the clients, and they’re not referring anyone,” said Dean. “They have a financial assistance program now at the hospital, but we rarely have anyone that is referred to our program anymore by the hospital.”
In addition to eliminating the part-time position, Dean said she also decreased office supplies by $500 and travel expense by $1,000.
“The total savings will be $19,635,” said Dean.
Darron Forehand, juvenile services director, said he tried to keep costs pretty similar in his budget with one notable exception, a request for $32,220 for sex offender treatment in case the juvenile court sends a juvenile to six months treatment in a state facility.
He said it may or may not be a need for the expense, depending on if it’s funded by a grant like this current fiscal year.
“This current fiscal year there were two different juveniles that were sex offenders that we were going to TJJD (Texas Juvenile Justice Department) facilities. The state agreed to give us reimbursement. One was $500 a day for 180 days, which was a total of $90,000 and the state also gave us a reimbursement grant for another juvenile that’s still currently in there,” said Forehand. “Basically the need seems to be growing each year, seems like more and more. While we have a post adjudication facility we send a lot of kids to here at Willoughby itself, as far as needing specialized care such as sex offender treatment, we don’t have that ability. That’s why we send those out to other places.”
Forehand noted every county is responsible for sending its own juveniles.
“The only amount of kids we can send to TJJD state facilities is two a year,” said Forehand.
Information Technology Director Charles Nenninger requested an additional staff slot for an IT tech.
“I also want to create a new position called help desk coordinator that will facilitate all the trouble tickets and things like that,” said Nenninger. “Most of my increases are based on additional staff.”
71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin made one dire request – the need to reclassify his secretary Ann Eads to a court coordinator position.
“She’s worked with me, we’re going into our eighth year,” said Morin. “When I hired her as my secretary it was explained what her job duties would be, and those have increased substantially since that period of time that she was hired.”
Morin said Eads have taken on several state-mandated responsibilities and also does virtually everything that his court manager can do.
“There are a few things that Leslie (Hawsey) does that Ms. Eads doesn’t, so I’m not asking she be reclassified as court manager, I just want her to go up one level to court coordinator, which is actually what she does. She coordinates both the civil and criminal docket. And during this COVID pandemic where we’re trying to protect our staff, she’s handled all of those things.”
He noted the reclassification will be about a $2,700 difference in salary.
“I just wanted you to understand how important this was for me by coming here today instead of sending it in a letter,” Judge Morin said. “I would appreciate your consideration to this matter.”
Judge Sims said budget workshops will be held from now through August in preparation for the new fiscal year. The next will be on Wednesday following the regular commissioners court meeting.