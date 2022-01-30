A joint effort between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall Police Department resulted in three arrests and the seizure of several weapons and large amounts of narcotics Friday night.
The Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force made the arrests and seizures at the 1000 block of Yaney Street while executing a search warrant. Three men, Melquiades Montano Jr, 25; Jesse Montano, 32; and Miguel Angel Gaona, 27, were arrested after attempting to flee the scene, each in possession of several controlled substances.
Among the evidence seized were:
- approximately 75 grams of Cocaine
- approximately 2,700 grams of Promethazine with Codeine
- approximately 28 grams of THC Vape Cartridges
- approximately 5.75 pounds of Marijuana
- one Draco 7.62x39 pistol
- two Ruger 5.7x28mm pistols
- one FN 5.7x28mm Pistol
- one S&W .40 Caliber Pistol
- approximately $10,700.
“This investigation and search warrant highlight the success of this joint effort of law enforcement professionals in Marshall and Harrison County,” Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said. “The Task Force worked hard to build this case and the execution of the warrant went as well as we had hoped it would. Our agencies worked together towards a common goal and last night shows how effective we are as a team. Our community is a little bit safer this morning”
“The types of operations that occurred last night are the prime reason this Task Force was developed,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher added. “I am proud of the work both agencies have put in thus far. We will continue to combat criminal activity in our communities.”