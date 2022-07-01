Harrison County criminal defense lawyers will host the annual public reading of the nation’s Declaration of Independence today beginning at 11:30 a.m. outside of the Harrison County courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.
Participating defense lawyers invite the public to come and share in the occasion, as they will all stand outside of the main courthouse where they practice while each partakes in the reading of the pertinent document.
“In years past, passersby think we are protesting, but we are in fact reading the document for which the Independence Day holiday is named as a reminder of what we expect from our communities, our courts, and justice system,” explained participant and local attorney Kim Ryan.
The public is invited to the event as local defense attorneys join others across the country in the reading of the Declaration. In honor of the nation’s freedom, lawyers across the state pause for a few moments of the day to read the Declaration in front of Texas county courthouses and anywhere globally that a Texas attorney is.
The event is held locally at the front entrance of the main courthouse because that is where the county’s judicial system functions.
Kyle Dansby, a local criminal defense attorney and coordinator of this year’s program, has previously explained that local defense bar is committed to protecting and ensuring, by rule of law, the individual rights guaranteed by the Texas and Federal Constitutions in criminal cases.
“We’re really the ones, every day, who are working and trying to fight to make sure that these individuals, every individual charged with a crime, that their rights are enforced,” Dansby said.
In May, Dansby saw this process at work after a local jury found his own client, Jonathon George, not guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after only eight minutes of deliberating. The jury found him not guilty due to lack of evidence. George was facing a punishment of two to 10 years for the first degree felony.
“We appreciate the jury’s deliberation and understanding and holding the state to their burden of proof. They ultimately did not believe that the state could prove their case,” said Dansby.
George was charged with felon in possession of a firearm after officers found a gun in the vehicle he was a front seat passenger in during a traffic stop.
Four people were in the car, and three guns were found.
“They just didn’t think state had sufficient evidence to show that gun was his or had hidden it underneath the seat,” said Dansby.
“They were not able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he had care, custody or control of that weapon,” said Dansby. “The police did not run fingerprints on it, so outside of the fact that it was found underneath his seat, that was the only evidence that would’ve had possession of the gun.”
Dansby said that’s how the judicial system works, and being a juror is one of the toughest jobs because they have to assess all of the facts are and take into consideration all of the evidence presented, from the prosecution to the defense.
“To be a juror is one of the toughest thing that any person has to do because we all watch the news, or read a headline, you never find out what happens after that case. It’s normal to assume that person is guilty,” said Dansby. “When you’re put on a jury you only have to listen to what the facts are and what the law is and if they state proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“We have a fundamental right in this country to make the government, law enforcement prove the allegations that they have and that is a good thing,” said Dansby. “It is good to have a defense attorney question law enforcement. It makes them better. And I understand people get upset sometimes about that. It is our system. We all get better when we understand that.”
The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, and announced that the 13 American colonies, which were then at war with Great Britain, regarded themselves as 13 newly independent sovereign states, and no longer a part of the British Empire. Instead they formed a new nation — the United States of America.
According to www.ushistory.org, the document was adopted two days after Congress declared independence as the British fleet and army arrived at New York.