Harrison County officials have announced their decision to lift the countywide outdoor burn ban, effective today.
“The current burn ban for Harrison County was adopted on June 23,” said County Judge Chad Sims. “Based on the recommendation by the County Fire Marshal, DJ Couch, that conditions necessary for the ban no longer exist, the burn ban is lifted, effective today, August 23.”
Recent rain showers have relieved extreme dry conditions.
Flood Watch in Effect
According to the National Weather Service, a total of 4 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected through today.
The National Weather Service said a flood watch was in effect for all of Harrison and Marion County through 7 p.m. today.
“Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area today and tonight,” the NWS said. “The rain will likely persist through the overnight hours. Rainfall may be heavy at times, which could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible through tonight.”
The NWS said a couple of severe storms are possible south of Interstate 20 in East Texas this afternoon through the early evening. The NWS said damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a brief tornado could not be ruled out.
Rain is expected to continue throughout the week, the NWS said.
“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday through Sunday,” the NWS said. “However, a threat for additional widespread heavy rain is not expected.”