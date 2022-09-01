The 21st annual Corporate Spelling Bee fundraiser is planned for this year Friday, Sept. 16 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Marshall Convention Center.
Karen Bickerdike, director of the Harrison County Literacy Council, which hosts the annual event, said that the annual fundraiser is back to being fully in-person this year, compared to the last two years being held virtually.
“We are very excited to be back in person and to be able to celebrate with everyone,” Bickerdike said.
She said that currently 11 teams are signed up to participate in the spelling bee, with spaces open for more additions before the September event.
Teams are made up of three spellers, who take turns for their team spelling words as the groups go through rounds, and the words get harder to spell.
Again this year, teams are encouraged to bring their friends and coworkers to participate in the event as cheerleaders and assist the team in being awarded the coveted spirit stick.
“People literally bring bells and whistles, the schools will come out with their drum line, it’s a whole lot of fun,” Bickerdike said.
The team with the most spirited table will be awarded the spirit stick, alongside the winning team of spellers, who receive their own award.
During the event again this year, community members can enjoy a boxed lunch provided by Subway, according to Bickerdike.
“The money we get from this fundraiser really goes right back into the literacy council and benefits the tons of programs we offer free of charge,” Bickerdike said.
Programs include adult education services, English as a second language tutoring, GED and other standardized test preparation, high school equivalency test tutoring and preparation, citizenship exam assistance, and more.
All tutors through the program volunteer their time to assist, according to Bickerdike, who added that the funds go to support all of these programs including providing students and tutors with excellent material to use in their tutoring sessions.
Community members interested in attending the event in support of the Harrison County Literacy Council can contact the council at (903) 935-0962 or through email at mhclc117@gmail.com, to purchase tickets at $15. Ticket price includes the price for lunch during the event.