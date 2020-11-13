The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved to enter into a cooperative agreement with TASB Energy Cooperative to lock in low fuel prices to continue to save the county money.
“This is something (former County) Judge (Hugh) Taylor had set up to allow us to buy more fuel at a discount through the Texas Association of School Boards. It allows us to lock in a price,” explained County Judge Chad Sims.
The county first entered into an agreement with TASB in 2012 under the administration of former County Judge Hugh Taylor.
“Last year we were paying $1.66 for gasoline and $1.85 for diesel. They recently provided an updated pricing at $1.35 for gasoline and $1.42 for diesel,” noted Sims.
On Tuesday, the county agreed to give Judge Sims the green light to contract for up to 90,000 gallons of gas at or below $1.66 a gallon and 70,000 gallons of diesel fuel at or below $1.85 a gallon with current pricing effective, Feb. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022 with the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).
“As we are updating our fleet, I’m not certain that we will need the full 90,000 gallons of gas. That’s why I asked you to make some discretion on (whether) to go up the same volume or less and certainly no higher than the price we were getting last year,” Sims advised the court.
“We’ll be saving about 20 percent if we locked it in,” he said. “I assume fuel prices are probably similar, but it’s certainly a 20 percent savings over last year.
“That’s about $220,000 that was spent annually on this contract,” he noted.
Sims said the contract with TASB would be for 12 months.
“That’s an excellent price,” he said.
Judge Sims noted that the county’s road and bridge department, which houses the fuel supply, does a great job in manning the operation.
Lisa Benson, engineering aide at the county’s road and bridge department, noted that the county averages about 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of gas a month and accepts delivery about twice a month.
“Based on my estimates we will be fine,” she said.
In other business, the court approved a new line of credit to be used for fuel costs for the county fire marshal and constables.
“Our fire marshal and constables try to utilize fuel at road and bridge first, but if they were called outside of town and needed fuel or they are at a conference or whatever the case may be, they do need access to a county furnished fuel card, and that’s the purpose,” explained Judge Sims.
The line of credit was approved by a 4-1 vote with Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield opposing it.
“I’ve sat in this seat several times and I have voiced my opinion about seeing people at (US Highway) 59 and (Interstate) I-20, filling up patrol vehicles,” said Hatfield.
He said he couldn’t agree on the new line of credit for fuel, particularly since the court was already set to approve the purchase of 90,000 gallons of gas through the cooperative agreement with TASB. Plus, he anticipated a rise in fuel costs, he said.
“This fuel is going to go up in Texas,” Hatfield said. “It’ll probably be back around four dollars a gallon. And I’m opposed to this. I really am. I mean if you’re out and about and you’re in a bind, put your $10 or $15 in there, keep your receipt, bring it in and turn it in.
“I just can’t support this,” he said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins asked if Hatfield had documentation that fuel prices were going to rise.
“It was reported that the fuel is going down,” said Timmins.
Nevertheless, Hatfield said the county still has fuel they’ve already purchased that needs to be used.
“We’ve got fuel that we’ve got to use that we bought and paid for,” he said.
As a former constable, Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin noted that there are times when the fire marshal and constables are out in the field, 35 miles away from the fuel supply at the road and bridge department, and need to fill up at a place that’s closer.
“Yes, the gas at road and bridge is convenient, but there are times when you’re 35 miles if you’re on the west side sometimes from the road and bridge for fuel,” explained Mauldin. “You spend about three or four gallons just to get there and back sometimes.”
Judge Sims echoed Mauldin’s sentiments.
“I agree with you, if you’re out of town and need fuel that there’s no reason to have to drive back here to get fuel just to go back to wherever you were,” said Sims. “This is a nice convenience.
“I don’t expect for people to be using it solely for convenience and not utilizing the fuel we get at road and bridge,” the county judge said. “If they do, that would be something we would need to address.”
Timmins noted that other departments already use a county fuel card.
“This is nothing new. This is what we’ve been doing all along,” said Timmins.
Sims said he was correct.
“We’re just simply extending this to the fire marshal and constables,” the county judge said.