A combined effort of Harrison County and Longview firefighters extinguished an early morning blaze at Stream-Flo oilfield equipment supplier on the Harrison County side of Longview on Thursday.
Emergency dispatch was alerted of the structure fire at 3215 Page Road around 4:33 a.m.
“Longview Fire Department received the initial report of heavy smoke in the area of Page Road and Loop 281 at 4:33 a.m.,” said Harrison County Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch.
Following their arrival, the fire department subsequently notified Harrison County officials around 5:06 a.m. and requested mutual aid.
“ESD No. 1 (West Harrison Longview) was dispatched at 5:07 (a.m.) and arrived at 5:17 a.m.,” said Couch.
The location was originally believed to be in Longview city limits. Longview Assistant Deputy Fire Marshal David Harris verified that the structure was indeed on the Harrison County side of Longview, and therefore notified the county’s fire marshal at 5:43 a.m.
“When I got there, approximately 23 fire trucks and apparatus and 41 personnel were on the scene,” said Couch. “There was very, very heavy smoke. It seemed a lot worse than what it actually was.”
Once she arrived, Harris turned the investigation over to Couch. Per the preliminary investigation, they suspect the fire was caused by a possible wiring issue, Couch said.
She applauded all fire agencies for a job well done on the collaborative effort in containing the fire.
“They did an absolute outstanding job,” the fire marshal said. “They did a fantastic job with the protection of the property around that business because they [contained] it in that file room.
“They did an exceptionally well job, all of us working together with neighboring counties,” she added. “We all just worked together so well and that’s a blessing; it’ an advantage in protecting our property and saving lives.”
The building was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.