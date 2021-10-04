Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the county had 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past week, though daily case numbers continue to decline.
“New COVID cases continue to decline but the increase in fatalities is heartbreaking,” Sims said, “If you test positive, please don’t try to ‘tough it out’ on your own. Go see a doctor.”
The county saw an additional 189 new cases of COVID-19 reported, averaging 27 new cases a day. This number is down from last week, when the county averaged 36 new cases of COVID-19 added per day.
Additionally, the number of active cases of COVID-19 within the county dropped significantly from 708 last week, to just 491 this week.
“The loss of friends and family members is tragic. Please protect yourself and those around you,” Sims said, “Encourage those who may feel ill to get tested and then to go get treated by a physician.”
State
The Texas Press Association reported Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases across Texas continue to decline.
The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University reported 67,124 new cases in the state in the past week, and 1,851 deaths. The number of new cases, largely due to the delta variant, has dropped by nearly half in the past month, although total deaths remain relatively high.
Since the pandemic began, the state has reported more than 4 million cases with nearly 66,000 deaths.
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas also continue to drop, with 8,218 reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday, down 20 percent from the previous week. A total of 14.88 million Texans are now fully vaccinated, or 51 percent of the total population.