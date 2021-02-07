As the observance of Black History Month kicks off, the NAACP Harrison County-Marshall, Texas Branch No. 6185 encourages all to join the chapter in reflecting on the accomplishments, contributions and sacrifices of African Americans throughout history.
“There used to be a time, and I think it was started by (the late) Mrs. Charles Wilson, who was president here for many years, and she made it her personal mission to make sure that Black History continues here in Harrison County and the city of Marshall,” said local chapter president Zephaniah Timmins.
“So we continue the work because the work is not finished,” said Timmins. “The work will never be finished until all people realize the work that Black people have put in to this country and around the world…building this country and this nation and even overseas.”
According to history.com, the celebration of Black History Month dates back to 1915, half a century after the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States. That September, the Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, which was an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by Black Americans and other peoples of African descent, history.com notes. The contributions are something that should not only be acknowledged, but something to take pride in, Timmins believes.
“When people went over and got slaves from the Mother Land, they weren’t stealing slaves, they were stealing architects; they were stealing doctors and nurses; they were stealing teachers, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters; they were stealing farmers,” said Timmins. “So you can see that everything that came to America was already established in the old country; and so the people came and brought their skills to America.
“And although they were not paid for their skills or recognized in the inventions, in the time that was spent, we have to keep telling our children who they are and to be proud of who they are and where they come from,” he said.
“Yes, it matters that you know and you understand who you are,” said Timmins.
Timmins noted that the local NAACP recognizes Black History Month as a time set aside to reflect, study and observe what has transpired in the lives of African Americans in America.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH ORIGIN
The celebratory month’s roots stems back to the 1915 organization of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. Following its establishment, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, sponsored a Negro History Week, created in 1926 by its founder Carter G. Woodson, a noted Black educator, historian, scholar and publisher. In 1976, the observance grew into a month-long celebration, designated in February to coincide with the birthday of the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln, whose Emancipation Proclamation “paved the way” for the abolition of slavery, according to history.com. The month of February was also chosen to coincide with the birthday of Frederick Douglass, an escaped slave who became a prominent activist, author, public speaker, and leader in the abolitionist movement, which sought to end the practice of slavery, before and during the Civil War.
“Thanks to Carter G. Woodson, known as the Father of Black History Month. Woodson knew that Blacks needed to understand their history in order to walk straight and proud as free men and women,” NAACP officials noted. “He also knew that white people needed, even more to know Black history in order to come to equitable terms with this minority in their midst.”
“Black History Month is here as a constant reminder to them and us of what we have done, are doing and must do that is positive and uplifting.”
NAACP AND BLACK HISTORY
It’s also the month for the birthday of the national NAACP, established Feb. 12, 1909.
“As we celebrate Black History Month may we all reach out and touch each others’ hands and make this world a better place,” NAACP officials encouraged
Preparing for the observation of Black History Month this year, Timmins came across a collection of Black History literature. The literature, which is stored at the local NAACP, chronicles Black History in America, from the moment the first African slave was brought to Lisbon, Portugal, in 1442, marking the beginning of the African slave trade; to the establishment of the first Negro Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia, in 1773; to 1790 when the first US Census showed the Black population as 757,181 with 59,557 free; to 1836 when Theodore S. Wright became the first Black to receive a degree from a theological seminary (Princeton) in the United States; to 1845 when Bacon B. Allen became the first Black formally admitted to the bar when he passed the exam at Worcester, Massachusetts; to 1864 when Joachim Pease, a Black sailor, won the Congressional Medal of Honor; to 1909 when the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was birthed on President Lincoln’s birthday as the result of a savage race riot and lynching that took place in Springfield, Illinois — to name a few.
Since its birth, the civil rights organization has strived to advocate for the advancement of minorities by ensuring that all are afforded equal rights.
“To look critically at our history once a year is to invite pain as well as comfort,” NAACP officials said. “So much of our history is awash with blood, agony, shattered lives and dreams of chains of chattel slavery, some of the worst the world has ever seen. It is also to see hope, and heroic courage and determination of a people who not only survived the lash and the whip, but in the end are prevailing.”
The Harrison County NAACP played a significant active role in the civil rights movement locally, particularly under the leadership of longtime former president, the late Mrs. Charles Wilson. As president she was not only passionate about making the future brighter for all, but also making sure her hometown honored the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated, fighting for equality.
“That was important to me,” Wilson told the News Messenger before. “From the day that it was a national holiday in his honor, I said in Marshall, Texas, I’m going to do something.”
She followed through, hosting an annual three-fold celebration, consisting of a noonday parade, talent show and evening banquet.
Also during her leadership, Wilson took a stand with Wiley and Bishop College students, staging sit-ins to help integrate the lunch counters in Marshall. She took the members of the NAACP’s youth chapter to local diners, including the former Gables on Pinecrest and a former café at the intersection of US Highways 80 and 50, in efforts to integrate them.
The outcome proved successful with the group receiving their orders peacefully.
GOING STRONG
The local NAACP is still going strong today, and thanks those who have supported the organization, particularly this year during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just got through the Martin Luther King era (in January), and we want to say thank you to those that continue to send their donations even though we did not have the banquet,” said Timmins. “We had people still sending their $400 checks to make sure the NAACP stays strong here in Marshall.
He said donations of any amount are still being accepted to aid the NAACP.
“If you have not gotten around to sending a donation, it doesn’t have to be $400. We ask you to please do so whether you are a business or corporation or whether you are a school or just an individual, a church, we ask to continue to do what you would have done if you had bought a table for 15 people and a dinner and a program,” said Timmins. “Our program director, Ms. Cassandra James, is trying to put together something now, maybe have a fundraiser sometime here in the future, also where people can help.”
As the NAACP reflects on its own role in the fight of equality for all, the local organization encourages those interested in joining its mission by becoming a member to visit the local office at 103 Young St., or call the office at (903) 935-2255 or president Zephaniah Timmins at (903) 930-7230.
“The Harrison County-Marshall, Texas Branch No. 6185 of the NAACP still holds strong in its efforts to be involved in issues where it appears that the rights of persons or groups are being infringed upon,” Timmins said in the branch’s most recent newsletter. “Since our organization’s inception, our goal has been to stand up to injustice and inequality of all people. Our national and local branch doors are open to all people. We need everyone to get involved in our country’s promise of ‘justice for all.”