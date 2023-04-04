The Master Gardeners of Harrison County hosted their popular plant sale event this weekend, with hundreds of community members traveling from all over East Texas for the event.
Master Gardener Edwina Thomas said that community members were lined up outside of the Harrison County Extension Office, where the sale was held this weekend, before the gates even opened at 8 a.m.
“We had a lot of people here already, and they have been coming in consistently,” she said.
The Master Gardeners spend the year growing the huge selection of plants they sell each year during the annual sale, with Thomas stating that the group always offers fresh plants.
The organization could not even estimate how many varieties of plants they sold over the weekend, with vegetables, flowers, trees and everything in between available for the community to pick up during the event.
“The green houses we have added this year have been a huge help to us, they make everything so wonderful and allows us to grow and maintain even more plants,” Thomas said.
The event ran from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday this weekend, with funds generated through sales benefitting the Master Gardeners.
For more information on the organization community members can go to www.facebook.com/HarrisonCountyMasterGardeners.