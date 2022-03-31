The Harrison County Master Gardeners are gearing up for the group’s annual plant sale, scheduled this year for Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2115 Warren Dr. in Marshall.
Jerry Graves, with the Master Gardeners, said that this is the event’s first year back after two years off due to COVID-19, and community members can expect a wider array of plants for sale than ever before.
Vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials, roses, succulents, hanging baskets and pass along plants from the Master Gardeners will be available.
“The Master Gardeners have missed you, our friends, our community. We are excited and looking forward to seeing you at our new home,” Graves said.
County Extension Agent Matt Garrett said that all funds from the annual sale go to benefit the organization, which in turn reinvests the money in the community.
“The Harrison County Master Gardeners raise money in various ways throughout the year to support many different efforts,” Garrett said, “Scholarships for high school seniors interested in horticulture-related courses, sponsorship for Master Gardener classes, Farm City Week scholarships, speaker programs to educate the public on horticulture related topics, Junior Master Gardener programs and last but not least, raising money to build the new green house that will further facilitate educational programs.”
The Master Gardeners is an organization that consists of community members from Harrison County who take an active interest in the care of their gardens, shrubs, lawns and more, according to Garrett.
“They are enthusiastic, willing to learn and to help others and able to communicate with diverse groups of people,” Garrett said, “What really sets Master Gardeners apart from other home gardeners is their special training in horticulture. In exchange for their training, persons who become Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers, working through their Extension office to provide horticultural-related information to their communities.”
Graves said that the Master Gardeners will be hosting the event in their new facility on Warren Drive, which community members can find by following signs posted from Victory Drive (U.S. 80 East) 1.2 miles down to Warren Drive (FM 31). Community members can then follow Airport Road 1.1 miles.
The facility is located between Airport Park and the Harrison County Airport at 2115 Warren Drive.
Community members with any questions about the upcoming sale can call the Harrison County Extension Office (903) 935-8413.