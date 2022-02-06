Community members lined up early Saturday morning, braving 20 degree weather to get their hands on some of the free trees given away by the Harrison County Master Gardeners in downtown Marshall.
The organization gathered outside of the Harrison County Courthouse on Saturday at 9 a.m., with Master Gardener Jerry Graves saying that community members lined up around the block at 8:45 a.m. in anticipation of the giveaway.
“We had a lot of people out here first thing in the morning,” Graves said. “When they heard what we had, everyone came out.”
The organization had 685 saplings to give out freely to the community this weekend, all given to the organization for distribution by the Texas A&M Forrest Service.
Graves said that community members showed up in droves to pick up their saplings of Baldcypress, Silky Dogwood and Mayhaw, the three most popular types of saplings given out during the event.
The organization also gave out Black oak, Shumard oak, Nuttall oak and Sawtooth oak saplings.
“The Texas Forrest Service’s goal really is reforestation,” Graves said.
He explained that recently, the issue of wild feral hogs taking resources away from deer and other native animals has become a huge problem in the East Texas area. The replanting of the forests helps to rectify this problem.
“It’s really nice to be out here, to see people face to face and to talk to them about the plants and what their plans are,” Graves said.
Harrison County Master Gardeners President Carol Hartt said that along with the annual tree sale, the gardeners have a wide range of events planned for the upcoming year.
The organization is currently planning their annual Spring plant sale, to be held at the end of March or the beginning of April, which will be held both in-person and online for community members convenience.
Hartt said that the groups additional annual sale of bulbs is also being planned for this year, with the date still undecided.
Graves said that last year was the first that the organization attempted to do a bulb sale, and was surprised at the success of the first time event.
“We had a lot of people coming out for it last year, so we are excited to have that again this year,” Graves said.
Community members can learn more about what the Master Gardeners of Harrison County have planned for the upcoming year by keeping up with the organization at www.txmg.org/harrison/.