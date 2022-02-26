Some Marshall ISD students will soon taste the fruits of their hard work as they learn to plant, grow and then prepare fruits and vegetables through the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office’s Learn, Grow, Eat and Go program.
Marshall Early Graduation School 18 Plus Transition Program students have already finished the 10-week curriculum but have kept the program going and are still caring for their plants, Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald said Friday.
While the MEGS students are continuing to use the skills they learned in the nationwide program, fourth grade students at Sam Houston Elementary School kicked off their first week of learning on Wednesday.
McDonald said about 81 students at the school are participating in the program and received help on Wednesday to begin the curriculum from Harrison County Master Gardener volunteers, Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett, Harrison County Master Wellness volunteers and the Extension Office’s Leadership Advisory Board volunteers.
The program, with materials provided by the Extension Office, allows students to plant fresh produce in a raised bed, help it grow and then prepare it to be eaten. The program also provides literature, including reading books and worksheets, throughout the 10-week curriculum to help students learn exactly what they are doing and why.
McDonald said the LGEG program uses science, math, language arts and reading, writing, social studies, health, horticulture and physical education skills throughout the program.
The program’s curriculum is taught throughout the ten weeks by teachers, school staff and Extension Office volunteers.
McDonald said the Extension Office is now preparing to implement the program at Elysian Fields Elementary School for students of the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, beginning at 4 p.m. next Thursday, and she is seeking volunteers to help roll out the program and assist students.
Volunteers interested in helping next week should contact McDonald at the Extension Office by calling (903) 935-8413. Volunteers should be prepared to pass a background check.
McDonald said the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office has previously won awards for its LGEG program and began implementing the curriculum in 2016 at area schools and organizations, including at Waskom ISD, Marshall ISD and the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines.
“This has really taught the students responsibility and they have ownership over what they are growing, they have taken pride in their work and they truly enjoy it,” McDonald said. “This is a great way to expose them to fruits and vegetables and many of them have even begun growing their own gardens and plants at home with their parents.”
Any schools or organizations interested in bringing the LGEG program to their students should contact the Extension Office.