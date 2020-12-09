The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved in a 4-1 vote, on Tuesday, to invest $730,000 for new election equipment that will not only be convenient, but could help move the county to a Vote Center model, in the future.
Voting to approve the agreement with election vendor, Hart InterCivic Inc., was County Judge Chad Sims and commissioners Zephaniah Timmins, Phillip Mauldin and Jay Ebarb.
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield opposed, explaining he was hesitant to move forward with such a big ticket item due to the current controversy surrounding the November presidential election operations in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania — all swing states that are currently being accused of voter fraud. Hatfield said he’s concerned with the security of those election operations.
“I’ve got to address the elephant in the room,” said Hatfield. “Right now I feel it’s the (wrong) time to buy equipment with what’s going on.”
“I’ve just got reservations right now with so many ‘what ifs’ and what’s going on,” said Hatfield.
Attempting to provide some assurance, John Thompson, field sales representative with Hart InterCivic, pointed out that Hart InterCivic is a Texas manufacturer. He also noted Texas’ exclusion from the headlines regarding election fraud claims.
“Texas certification has very high standards; and yes, these thumbnails, these ports, they’re all proprietary,” Thompson said of Hart’s products.
“As a company, this past November election, we had no issues,” the sales representative indicated.
He noted that the products of the other election vendor that’s having issues were never used in Texas. The proposed Hart Intercivic Verity Voting System Harrison County is buying is the same hybrid system used by Tarrant and Parker Counties.
“This specific one that you’re buying has been out two-and-a-half years now, so it’s got some miles on it,” said Thompson.
As part of the licensing and support agreement, Hart will provide upgrades when necessary.
“We’re constantly doing that. We roll that out to the county to make sure it’s secure as possible,” said Thompson.
Thompson said he does understand the security concern; however, he believes in Hart’s system.
“At the end of the day, it’s my belief we have the most secure system out there,” the sales representative said.
He further expounded that the verifiable paper trail that’s added to the electronic machines is designed to boost voter confidence in the system by providing voters a paper record of their marked ballot.
“Once it comes out, it shows you how you voted; you take it and scan it,” Thompson explained.
Commissioner Ebarb noted the good partnership the county has had with Hart InterCivic. He said the big ticket item isn’t taken lightly, particularly since it’s something used only during election season and not on a day-to-day basis. Ebarb indicated that it was the direction to go if the county desired to move towards a countywide Vote Center program soon.
Responding to Hatfield’s reservations on the purchase, Commissioner Timmins said members of the court don’t want to hold Hart responsible for the allegations concerning the presidential election operations in the other states.
“We don’t want to hold you responsible for something that may or may not have happened in another state,” Timmins told the Hart representative. “We are concerned about Harrison County.
“I think if the locks need to be changed (at local voting polls), we can control that,” said Timmins.
Commissioner Hatfield said the court definitely wants to make the elections administrator’s job easier. He applauded County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette on a job well done in this past election, using outdated equipment.
Hatfield said since he’s been in office, he thinks the purchase of the proposed new equipment is probably the most astronomical single expense the county has had.
The initial cost of the equipment was a little more than $1 million. Robinette and Thompson noted the great discount the county was able to capture, however,
“Once we nailed that, we got you the ($280,381) discount,” said Thompson.
Surrounding counties including Cass and Marion were able to take advantage of the deal, too.
“Cass and Marion Counties are purchasing a similar system,” said Thompson.
The cost includes $32,280 in annual licensing and support fees; and $30,000 for training, acceptance testing, project management and on-site support for the first election on the Verity voting system.
Robinette noted the next election coming up is the May 1 school and city elections.
“Right now, we have one city and one school for May 1,” he advised.
THE PERKS
Robinette said the ability to be able to print off paper ballots themselves will be a plus for the county. The process will particularly save the county money.
Thompson noted that the paper ballots will be printed for absentee mail ballots. It will be a cost saver for the county because the county won’t have to pay the election vendor to program and print the ballots. Thompson noted for this past election cycle, the county paid Hart $4,180 to program the ballots for the county.
“The system I propose is a system that’s going to allow the county to program and print its own ballot,” said Thompson.
“It’s going to allow the elections office to set money aside,” he said of the cost-saving measures.
Robinette noted that all the equipment will be tested upon delivery. The life expectancy of the equipment is about 15 years.
Robinette expressed how beneficial the new equipment will be for election officials.
“This equipment will be easier to operate and haul around,” the elections administrator said.
Commissioner Ebarb, who made the motion to approve the agreement for the new equipment, thanked County Judge Chad Sims and election officials for time spent in exploring the option. He also suggested the county begin its pursuit to be included into the Texas Countywide Polling Place Program, which will allow voters to go to any of the county’s polling sites on Election Day to vote.
“I think it’s a great move for our citizens,” Ebarb said of the new equipment investment.