The Harrison County Historical Museum is pleased to add the exhibit of Marshall’s own native son, civil rights leader and Cleveland, Ohio-based pastor the Rev. Dr. Emmitt Theophilus “E.T.” Caviness to its collection at the research center.
The installation continues to be a highlight of the museum after last year’s debut as part of a special Journey’s story exhibit, which documented the journey of Caviness.
“It’s among the exhibits at the research center,” Becky Palmer, executive director of the museum recently said, noting the hours at the Inez Hatley Hughes Historical Research Center are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “People that will come into the research center will see the exhibit.”
Caviness, a 1945 Pemberton High School and Bishop College graduate, made an impact nationally fighting alongside civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. for equality. He’s shared stages with several U.S. presidents, including Jimmy Carter, George Bush and Barack Obama, and has also been recognized for his generous efforts in philanthropy.
Having recently celebrated his 61st pastoral anniversary at the Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church in Cleveland, the now 94-year-old expressed how honored he is by the continuation of his hometown exhibit.
“The permanent exhibit is monumental for my family and a testament to the varied work God has allowed me to do,” Caviness said. “My hope is that some young person in Marshall will be inspired toward excellence by my story of a young African American local, who rose from poverty to ultimately help others assuring that my life shall not be in vain.”
Caviness was born in Marshall on May 23, 1928 to Will Spon and Lulu Page Caviness-Calvin. Born in the Sunny South community of Marshall a year before the Great Depression and during the height of segregation, Caviness worked hard to overcome obstacles, becoming a renowned civil rights activist, notable philanthropist and revered Cleveland-based pastor.
Ron Kisner, a retired journalist and deacon at Caviness’s church in Cleveland, noted before that, as the youngest of five brothers and a sister, Caviness overcame an impoverished life that found his family often struggling to find food and permanent housing.
His drive to make a difference in the world didn’t start in Cleveland, but rather while growing up in Marshall, his hometown, by noticing a rather disturbing image hanging on the walls of Marshall’s City Hall.
The caricature on the wall depicted a world of segregation, with blacks and whites sitting on the opposite side of a glass bar. The caption, which read “Never the Twain Shall Meet,” ignited a flame, inspiring Caviness to want to advocate for change.
“That inspired me to try to do something in my lifetime to try to bring people together instead of trying to keep them separated with bars,” Caviness previously told the News Messenger. “That was my impetus for going forward in trying to breach and heal wounds and bring people together instead of separating them.”
The Exhibit
The local exhibit boasts memorable photos of Caviness’s journey, including a snapshot of him hosting Dr. King at his Cleveland church in 1963. Other photos of him are with King’s wife, Coretta Scott King; National Action Network founder Al Sharpton; President Jimmy Carter; President George Bush; and a graduation portrait from Bishop College — to name a few.
The exhibit also highlights some of Caviness’s awards such as a Southern Christian Leadership Conference Award honoring his life membership, a 2019 MLK Community Award he received from the Cleveland Orchestra, and an award from The National Center for Civil and Human Rights museum in Atlanta, Georgia.
Additionally, the exhibit showcases Caviness’s wife and children, and a family tree, dating back to his Marshall roots. School records, researched by the county museum, are also featured. Caviness’ six-year service on the Cleveland City Council is also noted.
Honors
Caviness’s work has brought him many accolades, including the 2012 induction into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame, where his alligator shoeprint is engraved. Housed at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta, the museum honors activists for their role in the Civil Rights Movement and other civil rights actions.
One of the highlights of his journey was working with other civil rights leaders to get the first African American mayor over a major metropolitan city – Carl B. Stokes — elected.
Caviness is also honored to have had some major appointments in his journey, including the appointment by then Ohio Gov. George Victor Voinovich to serve as chairman of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, presiding over civil rights matters for the entire state.
Caviness was recently celebrated as the longest-serving pastor in Cleveland as the church observed his momentous 61st pastoral anniversary. Ohio’s Call and Post weekly publication noted that, during the occasion, the pastor was lauded for his remarkable, steadfast journey in leading the historic Greater Abysinnia, now part of the Cleveland Restoration Society’s Cleveland Civil Rights Trail. Sharing in his celebration was fellow renowned civil rights activist and minister, the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Last year during Black History Month, the City of Marshall proclaimed Rev. Dr. ET Caviness Day and presented the humbled leader with the keys to the city as he returned home, following the debut of his Journey Stories exhibit.
Caviness is presently president of the Greater Cleveland Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The civil rights organization was founded by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Caviness additionally serves as the board chair of the National Action Network local chapter. NAN was founded by Sharpton in 1991, and remains one of the leading civil rights organizations in the country, working within the spirit of Dr. King.