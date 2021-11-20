The Harrison County Historical Museum invites the public to come and discover the mystique beauty and hometown pride of the towns of Uncertain and Karnack as the museum features the two areas in a new showcase of the rotating exhibit, “Places in the Heart.”
The 700-square foot rotating exhibit space, located on the second floor of Memorial City Hall Performance Center in downtown Marshall, is an ongoing tribute to Harrison County’s communities.
“It is just a pleasure to see another one of these exhibits go up,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, who represents the Karnack and Uncertain areas.
“We’ve done Waskom, Harleton, and now Karnack and Uncertain area; and I am privileged to share this area with Precinct 2 Commissioner (Zephaniah) Timmins,” said Hatfield. “He’s on the Karnack side and I’m on the Caddo Lake side of it. It’s a great bunch of folks down there.”
Not only is the Uncertain and Karnack communities home to famous citizens such as former first lady of the United States, the late Lady Bird Johnson; the legendary Eagles musician Don Henley; and professional rodeo champions RE and Martha Josey, but it’s also home to the only natural lake in the state.
“As y’all can see, there has really been some famous people that were out of the Karnack area,” said Hatfield. “But it’s really special to me, because Caddo Lake is the only natural lake in Texas, and that part of my precinct goes on as far east and still be in Texas as you can go.
“But it’s a bunch of good folks down there and they are all neighbors,” said Hatfield. “Those folks in that area take care of each other and they are great neighbors. I just want to ask you all to take time and look at these exhibits and think about the moments, because it’s a lot of people that are not with us anymore and a lot of good folks that are still here.”
Becky Palmer, executive director of the museum, said the museum is proud to be able to highlight the history of all communities throughout the county.
“Of course Karnack and Uncertain is important to our county because it was the gateway to Texas. That area was where expansion took place into this county or into any Texas county,” said Palmer. “It was the first place to have logging railroads and steamboats; and we are very pleased to be able to bring that history to the citizens here and from outside.”
With 90 percent of visitors to the museum being out-of-towners, the Uncertain and Karnack areas are parts of Texas that they have not seen.
“The Piney Woods are different from any parts of Texas, and we certainly hope that people would come out and visit,” said Palmer.
The exhibit will be open six to eight months. It is available for viewing during the museum’s hours of operations.
“Our museums are now by donation only. We don’t charge admission anymore. But this floor is open free to the public anytime there’s something going on in the auditorium and the Services and Sacrifice museum downstairs,” said Palmer.
Hours of operation for Services and Sacrifice are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We just hope to see this community turn out for this,” said Palmer.
Ann Brannon, president of the museum board, acknowledged exhibit committee members John Fortune, Rose Mary Magrill and Laura-Ashley Overdyke for working so diligently on the research and logistics for the showcase. Brannon was pleasantly surprised herself to see a tribute made to her husband, the late Jerry Brannon, featuring his letterman jacket and school annuals.
Overdyke, who is also executive director of the Caddo Lake Institute, commented on how rewarding it was for her to be a part of the planning committee for the exhibition.
“It’s a wonderful asset for the community to be able to share all of these community treasures and memories,” said Overdyke. “Every community has a story; they just have to be told. I think this was a lot of hard work by a lot of great people.”