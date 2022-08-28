The Harrison County Historical Museum recognized retiring board members as they welcomed new ones Tuesday at the museum’s annual membership meeting.
“The mission of the Harrison County Historical Museum is to collect, preserve and interpret for the public benefit, education and enjoyment the historical heritage of Harrison County and matters related to Texas history,” Director Becky Palmer reminded as she presented her report. “It is the vision of the Harrison County Historical Museum to be one of the best, small county history museums in Texas.”
Retiring board members who were recognized Tuesday were Ann Brannon, Jay Ebarb, Judith Ebarb, Bobbie Halliday, William Hatfield and Ron McGregor.
New members who were recommended by the nominating committee are Phillip Mauldin, Stacia Runnels, Elyse Nesbitt McCoskey, Debra Hatfield, Bill Elliot, Glenda Ponder and Charles Cornish. Additionally, Harold Raines and Wendy Newman were elected to a second three-year term.
New President/ Officers
Local attorney Michael Smith was appointed to fill the vacated seat of Ellen Anderson.
Smith, who is serving his first term, was also recommended by the nominating committee to serve as the museum’s new board president. Aside from his career as an attorney, Smith’s other passion is history.
Last December, he received his master’s degree in World War II studies from a program offered jointly through Arizona State University and The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. He previously received a bachelor’s degree in history from East Texas State University, a master’s degree in public affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, and a law degree from Baylor University.
According to his bio, he is the author of two books on World War II subjects, Essex Class Carriers in action and U.S. Light Carriers in action, is the sole named inventor on two U.S. patents, and maintains websites on practice in local federal courts as well as intellectual property cases in all Texas federal courts.
Smith is a partner in the Dallas-based law firm Scheef & Stone, LLP. He manages the firm’s Marshall office in the historic Hub Shoe Store building in downtown Marshall, and assists clients in complex commercial litigation in Texas federal courts.
Smith, who previously served as president of the museum board in 1994-1995, is thrilled to have the opportunity to serve again.
“I was president back in 94-95 when we started changing the museum and the building over from what Mrs. (Inez) Hughes had from 1962 until she passed away in the mid-1990s to what it is now — professional, curated exhibits that tell stories, as opposed to just being the county’s attic,” said Smith.
During his tenure, they added the first Harrison County Highlights exhibits and gift shop. It’s one of his favorite memories as he was able to tour Harrison County native and former first lady Lady Bird Johnson around as she posed in front of a showcase of her inaugural gown.
The museum subsequently started the long process of renovating the building, which Smith was also happy to be a part of.
“Others stepped in for the long, hard road to bring the building back, and the museum with it,” said Smith. “But we were there at the beginning. I remembered using a sledgehammer to take down a temporary wall to help create the gift shop for Wonderland of Lights in 1994. Between board members, county jail inmates on a work crew and some key donors, we were able to have the building open at night for Wonderland. That’s when we really brought the building back to the community and started building the support for saving it.”
“So I’m very happy to be back on the board and helping with the spectacular, professionally staffed three-site complex it’s become,” said Smith. “Back then, this would have been beyond our wildest dreams.”
In addition to Smith, other officers approved for the 2022-2023 year are Dr. Robert Graves as first vice president, Glenda Ponder as second vice president, Wendy Newman as secretary and Amy Waters as treasurer.
New Members
Phillip Mauldin, a lifelong resident of Hallsville, serves as Precinct 3 County Commissioner. He started his career 25 years ago with Longview Fire Department, where most of those years were spent in the fire marshal’s office doing public education and fire and arson investigations. He spent 12 years as the Pct. 3 county constable for Harrison County. He is a member of Mobberly Baptist Church, a board member of Longview Metropolitan Palling Organization, associate member of the Harrison County Republican Women’s Association, past president of the East Texas Building Officials Association, past president of Hallsville Baseball Association, and past vice president of the East Texas Arson Investigator Association.
Charles Cornish III is a former board member who is returning after one year. Cornish is the director of alumni relations at Wiley College. According to his bio, his groundwork has fostered a growing trend of philanthropy at his alma mater and his fundraising efforts have secured the college more than $10 million. A Marshall resident, he holds several local positions including board member for the Marshall Symphony, Marshall Regional Arts Council, Boys and Girls Club of the Piney Woods, Harrison County Historical Museum, Marshall Public Library and he formerly served as Rotary Club president.
Glenda Ponder is a former board member who is returning after one year and previously served as an officer. She represents the east side of the county, Waskom. She served on many committees and also developed the Waskom/Jonesville rotating exhibit for the museum.
Stacia Runnels has served as the executive director of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce since 2019. She joined the Marshall chamber in 2016, serving as both marketing and membership coordinator. Runnels is a graduate of Baylor University with a bachelor’s of science in education, specializing in early childhood education and minoring in psychology. She serves as the director of children’s ministry at Crossroads Baptist Church.
Elyse Nesbitt McCoskey represents the west side of the county. A 1972 Marshall High School graduate, she moved back to Texas full-time in March 2020 after spending five years in China, nine years in Tennessee and five years in Bahrain. McCoskey has a bachelor’s of science degree in computer science and owned a computer business for nine years prior to living in China. She’s owned a jewelry business for the past 16 years.
Debra Hatfield has served on several boards and committees, including as chairman of the Republican Party of Harrison County, where she was elected in 2017. She is currently employed with The Bockman Insurance Agency. A Harrison County native, she is married to William Hatfield, who currently serves as Pct. 1 County Commissioner.
Bill Elliot is the local commander of the Sons of the Confederacy Marshall Chapter. According to his bio, he actively seeks to find and mark Confederate soldiers’ grave sites and is well versed in the W.W. Heartsill history from the county. Elliot is a retired federal court staff, a retired constable and a retired firefighter. He is a past president of the North Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association and past president of the East Texas Justice of the Peace and Constable Association.Membership report
In addition to the appointment of new members and officers, board members listened to the membership report, presented by Judith Ebarb. Ebarb noted the membership drive began April 30.
“We mailed out 220 membership letters. We have 47 life members,” Ebarb said. “From that April 30 to August 23, we have received $3,672.44 in renewals.”
She said the total membership received for the 2021-2022 year is $12,617.44.
Program Report
Becky Palmer, director of the museum, presented the museum’s program year annual report for fiscal year Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.
Reviewing some accomplishments this fiscal year, Palmer noted that about 1,000 visitors signed the museum’s guest book in at the 1901 Harrison County Courthouse, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, Inez Hatley Hughes Historical Research Center, and at the museum’s events this year.
“Visitors came from across the United States and foreign countries,” Palmer advised
Regarding children programs, she noted that the museum offers free tours and activities for public and private school classes. Age appropriate activities are planned for visiting schools in alignment with the TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) curriculum set forth by the state.
The museum also continues to host its annual “History Rocks Day Camp,” catering to ages 6 to 11. During the camp, up to 45 participants trek to all of the museums located downtown, including the T&P Historic Depot, the exhibits at the historic courthouse, the Starr Faily Home Historic Site, Michelson Museum of Art and exhibits at Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
Regarding educational adult programs, Palmer noted that this year marked the sixth year for the museum’s popular “Harrison County Journey Stories” learning series. The first event titled “From the Piney Woods to the Pentagon” kicked off Sept. 17, 2021 at Memorial City Hall Performance Center and drew a crowd of about 125 people. The second event, titled “College of Marshall to ETBU,” drew about 100 attendees.
This month, the museum hosted a book signing for the newly published book titled “The Northeast Corner of Harrison County, Texas” written by board member Rose Mary Magrill with board member John Fortune and Pat Odom. The event attracted 115 attendees.
Palmer noted that the Inez Hatley Hughes Historical Research Center, located at 102 E. Crockett St., is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is staffed by volunteers. Thanks to an IMLS grant, they were able to hire a digital archivist intern, Jeremy Ledbetter, who is diligently working to digitize and preserve more than 57,000 documents related to the Starr Plant abstract records.
Palmer is announced the museum’s new website, harrisoncountymuseum.org, is up and running and the museum’s Facebook page is also receiving quite a bit of traffic, increasing from 3,121 followers on Aug. 16, 2021, to 3,936 followers as of Aug. 18, 2022.
In addition to the executive director, the museum currently has five part-time, paid employees — an administrative assistant, two visitor services clerks, an accounting clerk and a digital archivist intern.
Noting challenges this fiscal year, Palmer said the major one was to find ongoing sources of revenue to adequately support the annual operations of the two museum sites and the research center.
“When our organization tripled in size in 2019, we knew this would come with associated financial increases,” she noted.
The research center is experiencing an explosion of inquires from all over the area and state. They encourage all researchers to support with a one-time donation.
“We decided to discontinue admission fees and institute a ‘by donation’ policy at all sites,” Palmer said. “This has been a success for our organization and we will continue to offer by donation programming and research for the foreseeable future.”