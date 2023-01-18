The Harrison County NAACP hosted its annual MLK Jr. Day celebration with a banquet at the Marshall Convention Center Monday evening.
Hundreds of community members gathered in Marshall to celebrate the holiday together, with dinner and entertainment provided by both Wiley College students and East Texas Baptist University students.
“We hope this event inspires discussion that will make our city, county and state a better place,” said 2022’s Ms. Juneteenth J’Shriah Rudd.
During Monday’s event, community members heard from the mother of Juneteenth herself, Opal Lee, a Marshall native who spent her live battling for the official recognition of June 18 as a national holiday, an achievement she reached just last year.
“I want you all to make yourself a committee of one,” Lee said.
She told community members to use their minds to overcome injustice in their every day lives, by addressing it head on whenever they see it happening.
“We can’t hide this from the young people either, we need to educate our young children, we need to equip them, because they are the ones who are going to solve this for all of us,” Lee said, “We have an entire generation of people we need to save because we have not taught them that they are their brother’s keeper.”
She ended by emphasizing that Juneteenth is a symbol of freedom for everyone, not just for Black people or other people of color, but for all, just like the NAACP.
The keynote speaker for Monday’s event was Dallas-based attorney Leon Carter, who is a 1980 graduate of East Texas Baptist University and a 1986 graduate of Texas Southern University’s law school in Houston.
During his address, Carter discussed growing up in Carthage and some of the obstacles he and his family have had to overcome living in Texas.
“My mother always wanted to be an attorney, but this was 1931; if you were a person of color in that time you weren’t allowed to study for higher education here,” Carter said.
As he grew up, his mother became widowed in her 30s and raised him and her children on her own. Throughout those years, she requested that one of her children fulfill her dream and become and attorney, a dream Carter succeeded in.
Carter was recognized as the Dallas Bar Association’s Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2019. According to his bio, Carter has been named by the Dallas Business Journal to “The Defenders – One of the Top 15 Business-Defense Lawyers in the DFW Metroplex.” Since 2007, he has been selected as one of Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Lawyers in America. Since 2010, he has been selected for inclusion in Thomson Reuters’ Super Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers in Texas.
Carter has also served as a Dallas County Assistant District Attorney and as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas. He has provided legal analysis for Court TV, a CBS affiliate and a FOX affiliate.
During the address, Carter also discussed the importance of organizations like the NAACP, and the work they continue to do to ensure equality for all members of its community.
He emphasized that there is some talk that since the United States has had both a Black president, and a Black woman as Vice President, that the need for the NAACP is over, but that is not the case.
“It’s not the national association of the advancement of two colored people,” Carter said, “There is still plenty of work to be done.”
He then made three $10,000 donations to support continued work being done in Harrison County, donating to the Marshall Fire Department, the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County NAACP.
“We usually do this in private, but we wanted all of you to know how important we think these institutions are here in Marshall,” Carter said.
This is the first year since 2020 that the NAACP has been able to host its annual MLK Day banquet, with the last two years postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All proceeds from the event, the 50/50 auction held and the silent auction went to benefit the organization and its yearly efforts in Harrison County.