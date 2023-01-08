The local Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185 has announced plans for this year’s MLK Day Celebration, consisting of a noonday parade, outdoor gospel concert and the return of the annual evening banquet.
Applications for the parade and tickets and sponsorships for the banquet are now available. Vendors (food, apparel, accessories and more) are also welcome to register for the outdoor gospel concert at a fee of $50.
“Banquet tickets and parade applications will be available at the NAACP office, 103 Young St., from 3 to 5 p.m., or call Cassandra James at (903) 934-2837,” said local chapter treasurer Patricia Butler.
Applications for the parade will be accepted through Jan. 14. Tickets for the banquet are $35 each or $400 for a sponsored table of eight. Names of all sponsored tables will be recognized.
For the noon day parade, all interested entries from walking units, bands, trailers, horses, motorcyclists, organizations and more are invited to join in the celebration.
“Motorcycles, clubs, trail riders, those that enter their cars, trucks, floats, vehicles with trailers, bands — all of those people are invited — even different organizations,” said Butler.
The entry fee is $10 per person.
“Even if you’re in a bike club, each person is $10,” Butler explained, noting that applies to walking units, too.
The fee for a trailer or float entry is $25. The parade will begin at the historic county courthouse and journey down South Washington Avenue onto Marshall Convention Center, where the gospel concert will begin at 1 p.m.
That evening, the banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The guest speaker for the occasion will be Dallas-based attorney Leon Carter, who is a 1980 graduate of East Texas Baptist University and a 1986 graduate of Texas Southern University’s law school in Houston. Carter was recognized as the Dallas Bar Association’s Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2019. According to his bio, Carter has been named by the Dallas Business Journal to “The Defenders – One of the Top 15 Business-Defense Lawyers in the DFW Metroplex.” Since 2007, he has been selected as one of Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Lawyers in America. Since 2010, he has been selected for inclusion in Thomson Reuters’ Super Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers in Texas.
Additionally, Carter has served as a Dallas County Assistant District Attorney and as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas. He has provided legal analysis for Court TV, a CBS affiliate and a FOX affiliate.
Butler said they are excited about the return of the annual banquet after a two-year hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is like a family reunion,” she said of being able to see the community gather again after such a long time.
Proceeds from the parade entries, banquet and vendor fees will all benefit the ongoing operations of the local organization.
“This is a nonprofit organization, so whatever we get that’s to keep the building flowing and to be able to reach out into the community,” Butler said.
She said the NAACP wants to get people engaged and appreciates their support of the organization’s community’s outreach efforts.
“(We want) to just get people back out and get them involved in the community because everything has been on lockdown for so (due to COVID), but nothing has stopped,” she said. “People are still reaching out trying to get assistance for problems.”
Butler invites the public to participate in any and all of the day-long celebration as they reflect on this year’s theme: “This is Power!”
“The thing about the power is we have the power either to be positive or negative in our outreach,” said Butler as she expounded on the meaning behind the theme.
“And the power that lies within us as individuals is great, but the power that lies within us as a community is even greater,” she added. “So when we can come together as a community and build on that power of positivity, not only is the NAACP blessed but your neighborhood is blessed, the city is blessed, the county is blessed. It’s contagious.”
She said this year’s power theme celebrates the entire community joining together, as a whole, to make a difference. She said that type of power makes a community unstoppable.
“We’re better together,” said Butler. “When we collaborate as a team, that power goes out into our communities, our neighborhoods, our schools, our county, and into our state.
“It filtrates in either a positive or negative way,” she said. “We’re trying to be positive.
Most importantly, “Your presence matters. Your voice matters. We need you,” Butler said, encouraging all to come and partake in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance.