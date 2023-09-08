After closing to the public following the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Harrison County branch of the NAACP is preparing to reopen soon with new renovations.
“We started the renovating a little bit at a time. We started a little bit around May,” said local NAACP President Zephaniah Timmins. “We started doing little things. I got with Leo Morris (the interim vice president) and told him we have some funds; we need to get our building back in shape. So we’re having it painted. We had to hire people to come and take junk out, to make room. Hopefully, around the first part of October we can have, what we call, an open house, to let the people know that we are back.”
The new renovations are made possible thanks to a generous $10,000 donation from Dallas-based attorney Leon Carter, who served as the guest speaker for the 2023 MLK banquet in January. After experiencing the financial impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic as well as weather-related damages from the 2021 Winter Storm Uri, the monetary gift came right in time when the nonprofit organization needed it the most.
“The first of the year we had to get water back in place, so we had to get the pipes fixed and got them wrapped,” Timmins said, noting the pipes burst as a result of the winter storm.
“If you look around the building, we have gotten the building underpinned and everything,” he said. “The pipes were burst from that ice storm. Then we ended up with a $600 or $700 water bill. And so we just kept praying and kept pressing on.
“We continued to try to have a portion of our MLK fundraiser, which at first it wasn’t brining in a whole lot but it kept us paying the bills,” Timmins shared. “And then, thank God, He sent us Dr. Leon Carter, and Mr. Carter gave us a life line. He gave us a $10,000 check. And so I just want to be able to show the people what we’re doing with their money because it’s not our money. We could’ve just sat on it and not pay the light, water and gas, but that’s not why he threw us that life line. We thank God for him and everything.”
Updates/Projects
Thanks to the donation, all three restrooms are operational, the leaks in the roof are fixed and the air conditioner is repaired, to name a few. The NAACP has also purchased new signage that will rename the facility the “Mrs. Charles Wilson Professional Building” in honor of the former longtime president, the late Mrs. Charles Wilson.
“It will be the Mrs. Charles Wilson Professional Building in honor of her for the 50-plus years of service that she had given to the community during her times here with the schools, with the community, with the churches,” Timmins said of Wilson, who was also a longtime school board member. “We have that sign already on order. It’s still NAACP, and we have the lettering for the NAACP on the top of the building, but right here on the front of the building we will install this sign.”
Timmins said they’ll hopefully have an unveiling and invite Wilson’s family. He thanked Smart Advertising for their work on the signage.
“We know the great work that they do. Thank you for working diligently and so hard,” he said.
“We’re here and we’re in a hurry trying to get it all done,” Timmins said of the renovations and upcoming open house.
Timmins said the renovations and cleaning up of the building have been a team effort. He thanked Branch Pest Control for donating their services with the cleanup project. He also thanked interim vice president, Morris, for sponsoring the paint work, including the painting of the interior and the fresh coat of paint to the outdoor railing.
“We’re really trying to conserve our money,” said Timmins. “Everyone is working together because we are about to begin working on our parade and banquet, and it’s going to cost money to get that going. So, we actually come out of our pockets donating a lot of this to the NAACP.”
Timmins said they also plan to renovate the large back area of the building, nicknamed the Rainbow resource room for families in need.
“We used to have what you call a Rainbow Room here. And when other fundraisers are done, that portion of this building, we will reinstate our Rainbow Room for any child or parent,” said Timmins. “It is exceptionally hard nowadays, and all these families don’t have working fathers in the house and the moms are just struggling, and sometimes they struggle to the point where they are ashamed to ask for help. But we are here to let people know that the Marshall local chapter of the NAACP, we’re trying to get it back in shape where we can help people. Not only that, we plan on asking for donations for these parents that have these small children and can’t afford school uniforms. They need help. Uniforms are very expensive. We’ve got a lot of people giving away school supplies, and that’s good, but somehow or another she’s still struggling trying to get two or three kids dressed the way the school system wants them to be dressed.”
Timmins said the room will not only serve as a resource for families but adults as well who are in need of clothing.
“We’ll be asking for donations for adults so that we can have a room to fix up, so that if you need some clothing you can come,” he said. “I love Goodwill, but they get the items and then they sell them. What’s the good in that will? So, we want them to be able to come back. We will be asking for donations for that when we get that part fixed up back there. I think it’s going very well.”
The area consists of a large meeting space and adjoined rooms. In addition to shelving, Timmins said they plan to repair the leak-stained ceiling, too.
“It was leaking in here. So, that’s another part that we have to get fixed. We’re trying to, as faithfully as we know how and as quick as we know how, to get this fixed up, but we need donations,” he said.
He thanked Marshall Air & Heat for repairing the air conditioning unit.
“We’re using local people to help us. Thank you to the Marshall Air and Heat for coming and helping us with our air and getting it operational,” said Timmins.
He also acknowledged the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office inmate work program for helping maintain the grounds.
“We had been taken off the community service list for cutting our yard and things like that, so I had to get us reinstated for that. It’s not an every week thing. Those guys are cutting cemeteries and things like that, so it’s whenever. And they do such a good job. We thank them,” said Timmins.
He also thanked the city for clearing the fence row so the building could be visible from the street.
“The city came out and they cut that outside part out there. And we appreciate the city for doing that,” said Timmins.
“We (also) had the fence sprayed, so that we can kill this vegetation out here and make it look nice. We’re starting with this main building,” said Timmins.
Timmins said the nonprofit is also trying to update the computer software in the facility.
“We’re in need of a computer system update,” he said, noting they’re currently working with the outdated Windows 8. “We just need donations to help us.”
Timmins said all donations are tax deductible and welcomed anytime. In addition to an open house in October, the NAACP also plans to have a membership drive. Applications are currently being accepted.
“We are working diligently sending out applications to our members, trying to get them to renew their membership,” said Timmins. “We need to be strong in East Texas.”
According to its vision statement, the vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination.
“People say: ‘Well, what do we need the NAACP for?’ Well, so people won’t stop you from voting. That’s one reason why we need the NAACP,” said Timmins, noting that the organization helps promote voter education.
He expressed the organization also aims to discourage discrimination and help encourage the spirit of humanity.
“You know when people are not being treated fairly or treated right and the first thing people want to do is holler race; it has nothing to do with race… it has something to do with heart,” said Timmins. “If your heart is not clean you’ll treat people any kind of way.”
The organization wants to help discourage gun violence as well and promote safety for all.
“Now we have guns on the street,” Timmins said of society. “We have more guns on the street than we do police officers with guns. That’s why police officers are afraid. That’s why people are getting shot because of all these guns. They don’t know what’s going to happen. They want to go home just like we want to go home. Everybody has a family they’re trying to take care of.
“But you know if we would pull together and work together with one another, Harrison County, we could teach the rest of the world how it should be, by example,” said Timmins. “So we’re asking (for support and donations). I am not ashamed to ask, once I get your contact information, I try to keep that contact information so when I need another donation I’ll know who to call.”
As the new administration of the local chapter, Timmins said they are trying to establish contacts and build new relationships in the community.
“Mrs. Wilson knew who to contact when the money got low,” he said. “So the money started coming in to get the bills paid and things like that. We don’t know who to call because we don’t have her contacts.”
“I believe that we could establish contacts if people realize that we are trying to help the community,” said Timmins.
Timmins thanked fellow chapter member Markutter McIntosh for assisting with the membership drive initiatives. Memberships are $30 a year. Life membership is $750 and can be paid in installments.
“You don’t have to pay it all at one time,” said Timmins. “We’re constantly having membership drive.”