General Cable, also known as Prysmian Group, may soon be rewarded for its job creation efforts in the county, as the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved Tuesday to nominate the company as a Texas Enterprise Zone Project, for tax incentive purposes.
A public hearing was held on the matter in which no one spoke for or against.
“We have given an abatement to General Cable, also known as Prysmian Group, the parent company. And what the Texas Enterprise Zone does, it allows them to get like a sales tax rebate for the sales tax they pay, from the state,” explained Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. “It’s no cost to the county, but it’s a benefit to them from the state. So, it’s something we can do. Not only are we trying to help them with tax abatement, but we also try to help them with this enterprise zone so that they can get some of their sales tax refunded.”
According to the state comptroller’s website, the Texas Enterprise Zone program is an economic development tool that allows local communities to partner with the State of Texas to encourage job creation and capital investment in economically distressed areas. Local communities can nominate a new or expanding business as an “enterprise project” for state tax incentives.
If approved by the governor’s office, General Cable will get a break on their state sales and use tax that the industry pays.
The funds from the incentive program come from the state sales tax dollars that are collected. The Texas Comptroller’s Office administers all refunds.
“Approved projects are eligible to apply for state sales and use tax refunds on qualified expenditures,” the state comptroller’s office explained. “The level and amount of refund depends on the capital investment and jobs created at the qualified business site.”
According to the office of the governor’s website, communities must nominate companies in their jurisdiction to receive an Enterprise Zone designation and thus be eligible to receive state sales and use tax refunds on qualified expenditures by submitting an application on the company’s behalf.
“Companies must meet minimum capital investment thresholds and create and/or retain jobs that employ a certain percentage of economically disadvantaged individuals, enterprise zone residents, or veterans,” Gov. Greg Abbott’s office explained.