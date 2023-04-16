In 2022, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed 59,944 victims of child abuse or neglect. Of those, 125 victims were from Harrison County.
“Statistics show that nationally one in 10 children will be victims of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. In Texas, one in six children will be victims of sexual abuse before they are 18. In 2022, we were able to serve around 975 children and over 30 percent of these children were from Harrison County,” noted Christie Glenn-Moore, program director of the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, who was a speaker at Friday’s annual Child Abuse Awareness ceremony, held outside of the historic Harrison County Courthouse.
A sea of blue surrounded the historic Harrison County Courthouse steps Friday as child advocates, judicial officials, law enforcement officers, Child Protective Services employees and more rallied together to raise awareness of the black-and-blue scars that are sustained as a result of child abuse.
In conjunction with the annual statewide Go Blue Day observance, thousands of people across the state wear blue, the official color of prevention, to show their support for the young victims.
“Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone in our community,” stated Harrison County Judge Chad Sims as he read off a proclamation, declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in the county.
“Our children are our most valuable resources and will shape the future of Texas,” said Sims.
Acknowledging the long-term psychological, emotional and physical effects caused by child abuse, the proclamation notes that protective factors can reduce or eliminate risk and promote the social, emotional, and developmental wellbeing of children.
“Effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the meaningful connections and partnerships created between child welfare, education, health, community and faith-based organizations, businesses and law enforcement agencies,” the proclamation states. “Communities must make every effort to promote programs and activities that benefit children and their families.”
Sims urged all to work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment.
Glenn-Moore with the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center echoed his sentiments. She said the Martin House has two primary purposes, which is to reduce trauma to child victims of sexual abuse or physical abuse by providing comprehensive support services; and second, to facilitate a collaborative, multidisciplinary team response to improve the outcomes of abuse investigations and prosecutions.
“Harrison County, we cannot be content with helping children and families only after the abuse has occurred,” she said. “To truly make a difference in the lives of children requires a bold vision, communitywide investments, and innovative programs to eradicate child sexual abuse before it starts.”
“All children advocacy centers in Texas have committed to making this vision a reality,” she said.
The program director acknowledged the amazing multidisciplinary team of advocates and agencies that partner with the advocacy center to fight for the well-being of victims. She thanked all, including the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement, Child Protective Services, medical and mental health personnel, forensic interviewers, child advocates, the center’s community outreach coordinator, development director and volunteers.
“Thank you for your effort in supporting the mission for every child to have an opportunity to be heard, to feel protected, and to receive services vital to their continued well being,” Glenn-Moore told them.
Glenn-Moore said there is no doubt that a strong multidisciplinary team that is committed to working together is better equipped to hold perpetrators accountable for their horrendous crimes against children.
“We can all agree that long prison sentences bring a certain satisfaction and relief in knowing that abusers may never harm another child,” she said. “However, for survivors, the journey to healing is often long and complex. Healing the mental and emotional wounds of abuse requires that we all instill positive coping skills and empower children with the realization that what happened to them is not their fault and that the abuse does not determine their future.”
Judge Sims said prevention remains the best defense for children and families.
“The Harrison County Child Welfare Board, Child Protective Services, CASA, Child Advocacy Centers, foster parents, teachers and others work to ensure that children in our community have the opportunity to grow up in a safe, loving environment,” he said.
Harrison County First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, who serves on the Harrison County Child Welfare Board, also thanked advocates and agencies for their support.
“I’d like to thank CPS, law enforcement, CASA, the District Attorney’s Office, the CAC and all of those workers. You don’t get told enough, thank you. Your jobs are hard, so we appreciate you, as well,” said Hood.