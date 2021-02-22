All county offices will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced.
“We will reopen the courthouse and all county offices tomorrow (Tuesday) to the public,” Sims advised in an e-mail.
The courthouse remained closed on Monday due to water issues caused by last week’s severe winter storm.
“There is running water in the courthouse now but not substantial enough to operate the toilets,” said Sims. “Maintenance is ordering some Porta Johns.
“There has been a steady flow of residents trying to access the courthouse so there is a need for us to reopen,” he said.