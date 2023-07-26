The Harrison County Commissioners court kicked off its annual budget hearings for the new upcoming fiscal year last week, hearing from several department heads, who mostly all advocated for raises for county employees.
“I’d like to see more than a $1,200 raise that we’ve gotten in the past,” County Treasurer Sherry Rushing said as she submitted her budgetary requests to the court.
Rushing said she’s not saying the annual $1,200 raise the employees get is not appreciated, but it only comes out to about $30 a paycheck once taxes and other fees are deducted, which is not enough to keep up with rising cost of living.
“I know the employees are appreciative of anything, but I think it’ll help our morale and retention of employees,” she said of getting a substantial raise. “I think that the elected officials also deserve a raise and the employees. And I would like to see instead of maybe the $1,200, possibly go up to about six percent if we can do that.”
71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin echoed her sentiments, asking that his staff also be adequately compensated for their increased workload.
“I’m sure I’m beating the dead horse. I don’t think I’ve asked for a lot of changes. The only thing that I am asking for I think this is not different than anybody else has asked for — a six or five percent increase for my staff,” said Morin.
The district judge said in addition to dealing with the challenges of inflation, his staff also has to deal with legislative changes beyond the county’s control.
“The legislature keeps adding requirements on my court, reports that have got to be filed; and the time that it’s taking my staff is becoming overwhelming,” he said, sharing his court coordinator works overtime through the night to juggle the tasks.
He noted a few ongoing multi-billion dollar lawsuits in his courtroom have also been time consuming, contributing to the increased workload.
“It’s taking a lot of time. I know my employees appreciate any raise that you give them or increase,” Judge Morin said. “I’m specifically asking for a five percent or above for the ladies who work for me. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate what they do for me.”
District Attorney Reid McCain also pushed for a raise for his team of first assistant district attorneys to help not only retain the pool of talent, but also draw new qualified prosecutors. The DA noted that he has seven ADA positions on the slot list, but actually four on staff. Two are felony prosecutors, one handles misdemeanors and another does civil and appellate affairs.
McCain proposed utilizing the county’s step and grade system to increase the ADA’s base salaries, and also use other supplemental funding. He estimated the difference will be $141,800 from last year’s budget.
“If we did this, I don’t ever foresee any time we have to do this again. Because as the cost of living goes up and as other counties increase salaries, we’re not trying to play catch up with a $10,000 deficit or a $12,000 deficit or $14,000, we just adjust our step and grades,” said McCain.
“If you look at what I’m asking for, and you look at the salary surveys, I mean, I’m not shooting high. I’m just seeing what I can get,” he added. “What I propose is a starting salary is actually right out of law school, it’s actually about $4,000 under what the state average is. I legitimately believe that we could get talent with these numbers.”
He said Senate Bill 22 will help them achieve that goal. The bill relates to the establishment of grant programs to provide financial assistance to qualified sheriff’s offices, constable’s offices, and prosecutor’s offices in rural counties.
“That is going to provide for counties our size 50,000 plus, plus an extra 275,000 a year for those offices, and specifically goes towards ADAs and investigators. And it sounds like all you have to do is apply for it and then you get it. But year-to-year we don’t know if the rules are going to change on it or we going to get approved for it? I don’t know. But what I do know, from talking to other ADAs, they’re already $14,000 ahead from where we are right now… they’re going to be taking that $275,000 and supplementing their prosecutors so they’re still going to be that $10,000 to $14,000 ahead of us. If we can’t get this initial base salary competitive, then when they supplement their prosecutors we’re still going to be $12,000 below them.”
In his budgetary requests, newly-elected Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Gregg Greer also asked for at least a five percent increase raise for JP employees.
“Our judges did get together (on our budget). On our salaries we just put a five percent. The cost of living has gone up. But also, our clerks, I’m learning that they’re very integral; they’re kind of like our support staff. We can’t live without them,” said Greer. “I know mine, they’re the face of the courthouse in Hallsville, and they’re the face of the county when you come in. Even if you’re going to the tax office, they stop there and (ask) where do I get my taxes? They’re dealing with all the phone calls and everybody coming in, so I couldn’t live without them. So we’re asking for five percent.”
Also championing for raises was Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
“Well, I’ll put it like this. It doesn’t hurt to ask. That’s part of why we’re here to inquire about things such as raises,” he said, beginning his address.
Robinette said the most important request in his proposed budget this year is the creation of a chief deputy clerk position.
“I think the most important item will be number two is to create a chief deputy clerk and promote Sharon to that position and begin to equip her to do more things in the event of my absence or my demise so then elections could go on,” he said.
He also asked to maintain a full time deputy clerk.
“I put in here what I thought would be appropriate steps as far as raises if the court would be agreeable to that. If not, we’re grateful to whatever we can get. And for myself, I would be perfectly happy to remain as is, if there is a problem,” he said. “I would on my own part cut out the cell phone allowance and that would save a very tiny bit.”
County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald also asked for a raise for the support staff at the extension office.
“We do ask for a raise for our support staff, as well, if possible, because we know our workload has increased as well as the cost of living has increased,” she said.