Harrison County’s First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mack Fuller teamed up to make a rare presentation to a global audience recently at the renowned 2023 Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas.
The duo spoke on the title of “Using Teamwork to End Violent, Unthinkable Child Abuse,” using, as their case study, the trial of a Waskom woman and her boyfriend who were found guilty in connection with the September 2019 death of her 5-year-old son and sentenced to prison. Hood represented the state in the case along with District Attorney Reid McCain. Fuller served as a lead investigator and discovered signs of continuous child abuse, as well as items used as weapons to inflict the injuries found that ultimately led to the child’s death.
Through the teamwork of prosecutors, first responders and law enforcement, they were able to bring justice for the young victim, Sterling Hollis.
“When I talked to Mack about this case, it hit everybody really, really hard,” Hood told the News Messenger. “So, when I went to him to talk about presenting it, we knew it was going to be a challenge, but we wanted to be able to tell this little boy’s story, too, and so where at least some good can come out of it and maybe it would help prevent something awful from happening in the future and give law enforcement officers and prosecutors tools to just help combat it. And, I really feel like we did do it.”
“It was really a fulfilling experience for me and to have Mack there with me, because Mack and the sheriff’s office put in so much work in this case,” said Hood. “I mean, just a lot of tears and a lot of sweat went into it. So, it was great to be able to present that to the people there.”
The conference — which consists of case studies, presenters, speakers, exhibitors and more — is hosted annually by the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. More than 5,500 professionals from around the globe attended last year. This year’s conference saw more than 6,000 people, including attendees from Sri Lanka, South Africa and a dozen of other countries.
“Internationally recognized, the Crimes Against Children Conference is the premier conference of its kind, providing practical and interactive instruction to those fighting crimes against children and helping children heal,” the Dallas CAC stated. “The conference is conducted to provide training to those employed by government or nonprofit agencies in the fields of law enforcement, child protective services, social work, children’s advocacy, therapy, and medicine who work directly with child victims of crime.”
The Case Study
The five-day conference was held last month at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Dallas. For their case study, Hood and Fuller explored the unimaginable death of 5-year-old Sterling Hollis at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend, Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr. According to the case synopsis, the case study detailed how the mother, Danielle Faulkner, failed to protect him and allowed the abuse and his untimely death to occur.
“Through an in-depth investigation, it was discovered that the child had been abused for months on end and had multiple traumatic brain injuries inflicted at different times,” the summary of the case study states.
The study additionally highlighted the relationship between law enforcement, first responders, and the district attorney’s office from the investigation to prosecution, and how working together will always have the stronger outcome. The case also detailed the prosecution and trial of both defendants. The 2022 trials resulted in a 45-year prison sentence for the mother, Danielle Faulkner, who was found guilty of injury to a child by omission causing serious bodily injury; and a 50-year sentence for her boyfriend, Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr., who was found guilty of murder.
The convictions were the result of the incident that occurred on or about September 18, 2019 at the couple’s residence in Waskom. On that night, Waskom EMS was dispatched to the couple’s residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing. 911 dispatchers were told by the couple that the child had fallen off of a porch earlier in the night while taking out the trash and had suffered a seizure. Upon officials’ arrival, they found the child in grave condition and covered in massive bruising that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story.
After summoning for a helicopter, to no avail, paramedics rushed the child to the trauma center at LSU Oschner Hospital in Shreveport where doctors discovered a brain injury. They also documented a broken rib. The child succumbed to his injuries a few days later. The investigation revealed ongoing child abuse by the hands of the boyfriend and his mother’s failure to protect the child.
Objectives for Hood and Fuller’s case study presentation were:
- Bridging the gap and working with law enforcement, first responders, and the district attorney’s office to ensure justice is served
- Learning to work an unusual, difficult case from investigation to prosecution and everything in between
- Techniques and preparation for prosecution on child physical abuse cases
“It was one of those that kind of was to show the audience the ability to be able to work together to kind of achieve the same goal. Even though there’s two parts — being the investigative and the prosecutorial side — they kind of go hand-in-hand,” Fuller told the News Messenger. “And having them along the way throughout the whole investigation, I think was very, very crucial and helpful for us to have them at the dial of a phone. I think that was one thing we were trying to get across to the folks there, number one the awareness of the case itself; but then also how we were able to bridge the gap that a lot of times — from the prosecutor’s offices to law enforcement — there’s not even (generally speaking) a bridge there, you know.”
Hood echoed his sentiments, also commending the team effort made in the case.
“And Reid (Harrison County District Attorney) was a really big part of that, too,” said Hood. “We both tag-teamed at trial. He’s always available when they call him to go out. He went on call that night. I went out the next day.”
“Anytime they had an update, we were working hand-in-hand to just try and make the case as good as it could be. And it paid off in the end,” she said.
“It did,” Fuller agreed.
Positive Outcome
The investigator said it was an honor to be able to be a part of the conference this year, presenting in such a capacity that he hasn’t seen been done before.
“It was an honor. It’s a selection process that they do. Madison submitted our presentation and we were chosen, so it’s not really a free for all, so I took it as an honor to do that,” said Fuller.
It was a unique opportunity for them to be able to present together as prosecutor and law enforcement officer for a case study, which is very rare at the conference.
“As far as the first-hand involvement... the direct hands-on, that was the first I had seen (such a presentation),” said Fuller. “It was awesome.”
It was also a rewarding feeling to be able to share their experience in hopes to bring justice for others.
“I think if we were able to help one person or one agency in there through Sterling’s story, I think all the hard work was worth it,” said Fuller.
This was the investigator’s first time presenting at the conference. He was honored to partner with Hood, who has had the distinct honor of presenting for four consecutive years.
“This was my first, and it went very well,” said Fuller. “I had been to the conference in previous years, and just saw the amount of turnout. It was right at 6,600 people at the end. So it was a little overwhelming and nerve-racking at first, but then after we did our first one we just kind of flowed through well, just back and forth. She knew when she was going to talk and we would read each other. It went great.”
Hood also made the case study available on-demand in a pre-recorded presentation. It was an honor for the two to be able to represent East Texas, specifically Harrison County, at such an esteemed international event.
“You have everything from law enforcement, medical, CPS, the CAC, prosecutors, and doctors (there). There are several classes that are taught by doctors, pediatricians that come in and teach,” said Fuller.
“It’s a big deal,” said Hood.
They’re grateful for the opportunity to share their experience.
“We had positive feedback,” said Fuller. “Each class you have to do an evaluation for the presenters and we both got positive feedback in being very informative. A lot of people asked questions after each session.”
“It was a really neat experience; and just like you said, making something awful into something good, that’s why we do what we do,” said Hood.
They thanked all for their teamwork involved in helping bring justice for the young victim.
“We had the EMS involved, CPS was involved, and the Child Advocacy Center. So not only the sheriff’s office, but everyone really helped in both of those cases,” said Hood.
“It was definitely a teamwork effort to kind of go with the title of the presentation,” added Fuller. “It was showing just how everybody was able to work together to accomplish the same goal.”