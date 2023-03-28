The Harrison County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a property tax abatement agreement between Harrison County and Eastman Circular Ventures LLC Tuesday to further increase the county’s chances of bringing the company’s polyester plastic recycling technology here and add 204 new jobs.
Eastman's Harrison County is one of the finalists for the proposed project.
“It’s a pleasure to bring this type of a project to your consideration,” Rush Harris, Marshall Economic Development Corporation executive director, said Tuesday as he addressed the court.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have a large regional company, Texas Eastman, considering a major investment in Harrison County,” he said. “We began looking at this in November. This project is for a total of $850 million capital investment.”
Of the $850 million capital investment, approximately $95 million of it will be earmarked for buildings and property improvements and $755 million will be allocated for furniture, fixtures and equipment to construct four main units, including a mixed waste processing unit, a Methanolysis unit, a polymerization unit, and an intermediates unit.
“Again, this is still in a competitive state,” Harris said of the geographic fate of the project. “We are the finalist in the State of Texas. Other states are competing for this type of project. We certainly hope it’s here.”
The commissioners court approved the two-fold Chapter 312/381 agreement Tuesday between Harrison County and Eastman Circular Ventures LLC, allowing for a 17-year property tax incentive to be effective 2023 and terminating in 2040.
Eastman Circular Ventures is a subsidiary of Tennessee-based Eastman Chemical Co. The abatement agreement is for proposed new construction over on the west side of the county, adjacent to the plant’s current property.
The tax abatement agreement includes improvements consisting of construction of a Methanolysis plant to produce polymers and chemical intermediates from recycled plastic waste.
“This is recycling plastics,” explained Harris. “As you know, plastics recycling is such a need. This breaks it down to a native form and allows us to be a leader in that field.”
Eastman representatives explained before that the process that could be brought to the Harrison County site is a “polyster renewal technology” called “methanolysis.”
The company said it provides “true circularity into both durable and food-grade applications for hard-to-recycle polyester plastic waste that is typically incinerated, sent to a landfill or ends up in the environment.”
“The hard-to-recycle waste is broken down into its molecular building blocks and then reassembled to become first-quality material without any compromise in performance,” company spokeswoman Kristin Parker said in an email. “With the technology’s inherent efficiencies, polymers can be produced with greenhouse gas emissions substantially lower than traditional methods. These processes are purely material-to-material and do not process plastic waste for fuel or energy.”
Harris thanked the commissioners court for their support, Tuesday, in trying to seal the deal for Harrison County.
“I appreciate your consideration to make this as competitive as this possibly can be,” said Harris.
The MEDCO executive director further noted that in order to accomplish a project of this magnitude in, it would require an investment of public infrastructure, which is what the Chapter 381 economic development part of the agreement further allows the county to do by enabling the county to provide additional incentives to encourage developers to bring their projects to their jurisdictions.
“To do the project here in Harrison County also requires an investment of public infrastructure, so we need some road built,” explained Harris.
“It’s about over $7 million worth of road,” he said, advising the construction of the road would ultimately be at no cost to the county, and will allow truck traffic to work around main traffic in the surrounding neighborhoods as construction begins.
“So $850 million is a fairly large investment — one of the largest we’ve seen in our community,” said Harris. “We want to do all that we can, obviously, to be competitive.”
Harris noted how beneficial the creation of 204 new jobs would be to the area as the starting salaries will be an average annual salary of $89,441.
“When they get full production, it’ll be a little over $19 million added to payroll every year,” said Harris. “So, that’s a lot of spending power; and those workers live in Harrison County; they live in Gregg County; they live all over. We have some here in Marshall. In fact, we train from down here in Marshall.”
Harris noted that the abatements will occur over a 10-year period. The additional piece, concerning the rebate of the final cost of the construction of the road will occur in years 11 through 17.
“You’re actually going to get a regular property tax abatement for years one through 10,” the MEDCO leader explained. “The 381 [agreement] for [years] 11 through 17, again, allows us to compensate for that additional road.”
“We’re essentially providing seven years of 100 percent and then down to 60 percent for the remaining through [year 10]. The 381 agreement is basically a reflection of all the improvements that were added. And we’re basically saying 40 percent of the ad valorem value we’re going to rebate that back for years 11 through 17,” he further explained.
The estimated net benefit over a 17-year period for the county would be $6.3 million.
“The other big winner — I would say — is the Hallsville school district,” he said, noting HISD’s net benefit will be about $18.4 million.
“This is a big project,” Harris reiterated. “We’re extremely thankful that they’re considering this investment here.”
Not only will it add another 200 jobs, but the company’s new polyester plastic recycling technology may attract other industries here, as well, Harris noted.
“I should also mention this has turned into a regional project,” he said. “I’m assisting on the part of Harrison County, but also MEDCO is providing an incentive, LEDCO (Longview Economic Development Corporation) is providing an incentive and the City of Longview, as well.”
Thus, all of the entities are pulling for the project to come here. County Judge Chad Sims thanked Harris for his leadership in the project. He also acknowledged the representatives from Eastman present.
“We’re certainly happy for your support,” said Sims.
Andrew Coggins, site manager for the local facility, which is located on the Harrison County side of Longview, also conveyed his appreciation to the county.
“This all started May of last year,” said Coggins, who is also vice president of chemical intermediates manufacturing at Eastman. “This is a completely new technology for our site here. This is on the plastics side. So it is very exciting for us to have an opportunity to have a facility like this. It’s a big deal for us.”
Coggins said the company’s employees are also excited and hail from all over the region, including Marshall, Gregg County, Harrison County, and even Dallas and Shreveport.
Coggins said the road construction aspect is particularly important to the project as it benefits not only the construction site, but the surrounding community.
“It’s very important — not just for the site, but also for the surrounding community, to try and keep the trucks from a lot of the traffic that takes place in some of the neighborhoods that are around,” said Coggins.
“So that is a really important first step for us to get that in quickly so that we can begin construction,” he said, noting they hope to have the facility up and running by 2026.
Judge Sims said, if located here, he believes this may be the largest project in East Texas.
“I know Longview and Gregg County has some large warehousing projects, but nothing close to this,” the county judge said. “So we’re happy for Eastman to continue to grow and expand here. And hopefully, they’ll make the right choice and choose East Texas. We look forward to that.”