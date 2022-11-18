The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved a resolution in support of state rail funding to match funding available in the competitive federal rail program.
The resolution of support was requested by Peter J. LeCody, president of Texas Rail Advocates. Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said he met the rail advocate at an I-20 Corridor Study Council meeting.
“He’s encouraged by the amount of dollars that are coming from the federal government for rail programs and he’s seeking support of counties, all along I-20, especially those that have rail like we do — a significant amount of rail,” explained Judge Sims. “He’s asking us to support his efforts to get the state to match federal dollars (for the improvement of rail). So, there’s no cost. This is just a resolution in support of state rail funding.”
According to the resolution, the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law bill, signed into law November 2021, provides for a generational investment in America’s intermodal transportation needs for five years.
“Freight and intercity passenger rail is an integral part and engine of our economy, and funding programs to be administered by the Federal Railroad Administration will allow for rail improvement projects at the local, region and state level to move people and goods,” the resolution states.
Projects will include eliminating and improving dangerous at-grade highway rail crossings; and improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of railroads. Additionally, programs can provide funding for track rehabilitation, elimination of rail bottlenecks and repair or replacement of aging bridges in rural rail districts, the resolution notes.
“The bill can provide funding for the development of industrial rail parks and transload facilities in rural areas to promote economic growth and jobs, and programs can identify and develop federal-state partnerships for intercity passenger rail to restore service to towns and cities long deprived of options for surface transportation,” the resolution states.
According to the resolution, because the state lost out of its share of more than $19 billion in the last decade due to the lack of a state match, those potential funds were awarded to other states.
“Appropriated Fund 0306, the Texas Rail Relocation and Improvement Fund, approved in a constitutional amendment in 2005, but (was)s funded,” the resolution states. “The Rail Relocation and Improvement Fund would direct the Texas Department of Transportation and their Rail Division to be involved in the planning, programming, and construction of projects to move people and goods in our state.”
The resolution goes on to say that the livelihood of the state’s growing economy depends on a strong multi-modal transportation network that includes rail.
“Therefore be it resolved that the commissioners court of Harrison County, does hereby petition the State Legislature during the 2023 session to address Texas’ transportation infrastructure needs with a FAIR-SHARE-FOR-RAIL kickstart appropriation to the Rail Relocation and Improvement Fund In an amount determined by the Texas Department of Transportation as sufficient to enable the state to compete for matching funds in federal rail grant programs,” the resolution states.