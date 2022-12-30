The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved in a 4-0-1 vote a resolution to support the state’s county partners in efforts to further secure the Texas border.
“The ongoing border security crisis is not acceptable, and has resulted in a security threat and humanitarian disaster with overwhelming consequences to residents in the State of Texas,” the resolution states. “The US Customs and Border Patrol reports that CBP agents seized 192,000 pounds of methamphetamine at the southern border during 2021; and numerous Texas border counties, experiencing local disaster situations as a result of inadequate border security, have passed declarations and resolutions calling for further action and security on the southern Texas border.”
Commissioner Ebarb, who requested that the resolution be placed on the agenda for the court’s consideration, said his intent didn’t have a political motive.
“For me, it’s not a political issue, especially since the elections are over with and the people have spoken,” said Ebarb. “But, for me, as a parent and grandparent and citizen of Harrison County and the State of Texas, I felt like it was important.
“I asked that this be put on simply because I feel like that we, as a commissioners court, I could only imagine what it would’ve done to us as a county had we’d been unlucky enough to be one of these border counties,” explained Ebarb. “I can’t imagine what it’s done to their sheriff’s departments, their budgets… just the overall general life of the citizens and the people in these counties.”
Voting for the resolution were County Judge Chad Sims, Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin and Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb. Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins abstained, explaining that he believes the action is political and that the court shouldn’t be involved in politics.
“I don’t want anybody to think that we’re not in support of our partners on the border. We know they’re having problems,” said Timmins. “That has been a problem for six presidents.
“Three presidents ago, the president came in and wanted to do something about the problem, but everybody said no,” he said, referring to former President Barack Obama, who pushed for immigration reform but lacked support from Congress.
“I say the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing and to do nothing,” said Timmins. “We realize immigration is a serious problem at our Texas border, and this court would like to send support and let the border counties know that they have the support of Harrison County.”
Timmins said if the support isn’t in the form of helping bear the cost of maintaining safe borders, then he can’t support it.
“If this is not our intent then why are we sending mere words of nothing?” he asked. “We know that the immigration crisis was used in a political role in a campaign to hold onto political power, however, there’s nothing that this court does that’s political. So I ask the question: ‘Why would we bring politics into our court?’”
“We know that immigration is not what’s killing our children in schools or the reason we have mass shooters across Texas and the United States,” Timmins added. “Immigration is not what’s spreading hate or the cause of the mental health crisis. Immigration is not the cause of the poor health care system, drugs in the U.S. and it’s not the cause of racial tensions. I believe this court cares about all these things and wish we could do something to help. Again, I say the only thing to say is to say nothing, so therefore, because this was used as a political plot to help people get re-elected, I really must abstain because we don’t have Republican roads or Democratic roads. We just have people that we service. We serve people. And if we’re not planning on sending help to our border communities, financial help, that’s what they need. They need police help.”
Overall, Timmins said he believes the matter is the obligation of the state and federal government.
“I just don’t believe that we should bring politics into our court, so therefore I will abstain from this vote,” said Timmins.
Ebarb said he understood Timmins’ concern and respected it. Ebarb said he agrees this is something that’s been an ongoing process.
“But I feel strongly that it is the state and the federal government’s responsibility to secure our borders,” he said. “So the influx of drugs that are killing our people, kids , children, school kids — whether it’s coming from Mexico or South America, or China, wherever — the biggest numbers can be proven up that that’s where it’s crossing at. And for me, if you’ve got a snake, you’ve got to cut the head off also.”
“I think it’s a matter of… about the quality of life that we hope to achieve as citizens,” said Ebarb. “To me, this is a major problem for all of us as time goes on. It may not be as far long as what we think it is, but if we sit here and do nothing its coming.”
Ebarb noted that the resolution is a gesture that shows the economically struggling bordering counties that Harrison County empathizes with them, and supports them.
“This is letting them know that, hey we understand and see what’s happening and we feel for you and we support you,” he said. “I wish we had the money and the personnel just like DPS does to send some down to help, but we don’t.”
Addressing the audience, Timmins pointed out for clarity that the commissioners have discussed the resolution previously, and all understand each other’s views on the matter.
“Nobody’s sitting up here against immigration. We all believe in immigration. We just believe there’s a right way and a wrong way,” said Timmins. “We also believe that politics have overtaken our nation so (much so) until it’s gotten to the point where both (political) sides hate each other because of it. We’re determined not to let that happen here in our court, in our county. We know that drugs come across. We know that we have cartels and all this kind of stuff. We’ve got cartels right here in these United States. Those drugs are going somewhere to somebody. We also know the system that’s selling the drugs comes from San Diego, California. And drugs just didn’t appear here, because immigration has been here for years and years and years.”
Timmins said he appreciates what his fellow court members are doing in regard to the resolution, and he’s not there to stop their efforts.
“I’m just here because I believe that it was used politically and we’re not a political court, and so I abstain,” he reiterated.
Also commenting on the matter, Commissioner Hatfield, who seconded the motion to pass the resolution, noted that there is a vast difference between immigration and having a non-secured border.
“All of you know there is a huge, huge difference between immigration and a wide open border with no checks and no balances, just come on in, 160 countries just flooding this country,” said Hatfield. “And I totally respect Mr. Timmins’ and Mr. Ebarb’s comments, but there is a huge difference between those two terms, and that’s where I am on it.
The resolution notes that the preamble to the United States Constitution outlines the chief responsibility of the federal government is to “insure domestic tranquility” and “provide for the common defense.” The resolution further points out that Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution clearly states the Governor of Texas, shall be Commander-in-Chief of the military forces of the State, except when they are called into actual services of the United States. Further, the governor shall have power to call forth the militia to execute the laws of the State, to suppress insurrections, and to repel invasions.
“Cartels exploit weak and unsecure borders for their own power and profit, to the detriment of our communities: and cartels act as paramilitary, narco-terrorist organizations that profit from trafficking people and drugs into the United States,” the resolution states.
“The Harrison County Commissioners Court desires to express its support for those border counties and to: support the state-led efforts of Operation Lone Star and the expanded operation authorities available under Article 1, Section 10 of the United States Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution: and request Governor Abbott to take necessary steps as allowed under Article 1, Section 10 of the United States Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution to secure the Texas border,” the resolution continues.
Through the resolution, the county also calls upon the federal government to uphold its duties to adequately secure and protect the borders of the country.