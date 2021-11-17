The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently met, taking action on items to improve travel on county roads and at the airport.
Concerning the airport, the court approved financial assistance from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for runway improvements at the county airport, as well as a budget amendment to airport maintenance contracts in the amount of $70,000.
“TxDOT has some other runways in the area that they will be repairing,” County Judge Chad Sims said. “Since we rushed the process and jumped into this, we’ll save probably upwards of $50,000 for our portion.
“They suggested the total cost would be $650,000. We pay 10 percent of that, which was $65,000,” he noted. “That was their estimated cost, so I bumped up the estimated cost to $70,000, which should more than cover us. I don’t anticipate it really being that much, but we’ll get our runway — the cracks sealed and coated and repaired to the runway — to extend the life of it. And I did this because they were doing it in some other areas near us, to save us some money.”
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who represents the airport area, made the motion to approve the mater; Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield seconded it.
In other business, at the recommendation of County Road Administrator Luke Davis, the court approved a stop sign placement order to place a stop sign on Pine Tree Terrace (County Road 4023), at the intersection of Memory Lane County Road 4019), in Precinct 4.
“This is on the intersection of Pine Tree Terrace and Memory Lane. It is at the request of the resident,” explained Davis. “We went out there and did a traffic count. It’s definitely a safety situation. It definitely needs a stop sign there.”
In other road and bridge-related matters, the court approved a preliminary plat for the new private “Blocker Road Subdivision,” located near the intersection of Blocker Road North (County Road 1019) and FM 2625 in Precinct 1.
“This subdivision has 15 lots,” Davis noted. “It’s accessible by Blocker Road North, and it’s going to have a private road that comes off of FM 2625.
“It meets all the standards,” the road administrator added. “It’s going to be a nice, little subdivision.”