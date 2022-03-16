The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a couple of road-related matters for the safety of travelers in the Hallsville area of Precinct 3 on Tuesday.
The first item approved was a request for a school bus turnaround on Buckville Road West, which is County Road 3805.
“The property owner at Buckville West and Hallsville Independent School District, they both requested that we build a turnaround there,” said Luke Davis, county road administrator.
“There’s just nowhere for that bus to turnaround,” said Davis, expounding on the challenges the bus driver face just to be able to exit the road.
“We’ve got a letter from the Hallsville transportation and we’ve got a letter from the landowner requesting,” said Davis.
Hatfield said the commissioners court approved a similar request a few years back for Karnack. He said it made it much easier on the bus driver. Davis agreed that it is a matter of safety.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin, who represents the area, recognized landowner GK Brumble for graciously making his land available for the requested bus turnaround.
“I’d like to recognize GK Brumble, the landowner,” said Mauldin. “This is a dead-end street off of Firetower Road, and GK Brumble owns the land back there. There’s also a cemetery, and he went in and changed his land and changed it up, cut trees on the land to make it good for a bus turnaround and a parking area for a cemetery.”
The commissioners court also set a public hearing for a request for a stop sign to be placed on Blalock Road, which is County Road 3503, at the intersection with Cal Young Road (County Road 3500).
“This placement is the request of the commissioner on behalf of the citizens,” said Davis. “It comes out on Cal Young Road. It’s a very busy road and we just took for granted all these years that there was a stop sign there. It’s just a little housecleaning (measure); we need to get one up there.”
The area is just west of Hallsville High School.
“It’s very high volume traffic,” said Davis.
In other business, the court approved the final plat for the subdivision, “Noonday Estates,” with all lots facing Sweet Pea Lane, located off of Noonday Road West, which is County Road 3600, in Precinct 4.
“It’s about 1,023 feet long. It’s not a very long road. And the final plat does meet all the requirements of the Harrison County subdivision regulation,” said Davis.
Davis also gave an update on the upcoming summer road construction program, saying that crews are making preparation by currently cleaning out ditches.
“We are going to go ahead and start on our ditching for our summer program,” said Davis. “On some of these roads we’ll have to use a motor grader …that’s just to pick up bottles and trash and stuff and haul them off.”
Davis said they are in the process of hiring a possible prospect for the vacant haul truck driver position. He noted that the job is a very specialized position.
“You can’t just put anybody on it,” he said of the position. “With any luck, I probably will be able to get him on and get ready for our summer program coming up. That’s one of the most busiest jobs there is, moving equipment to all four corners of the county.”