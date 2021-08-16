Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced that in the past week the county has more than doubled its average daily COVID-19 new case count, averaging 52 new cases per day.
This is up from last weeks 25 new case a day average, which was already a substantial increase from the week before.
Sims added that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have climbed to 18.8 percent last week as well.
"Last year the Governor required the postponement of elective surgeries, required some businesses to close and some to reduce capacity to 50 percent when Covid hospitalizations passed 15 percent," Sims said, "Currently the Governor has removed those restrictions but that does not lessen the burden on our hospitals. The hospitalization rate does not affect most of us until our health requires hospital care and no room is available; then it can be tragic."
Sims also encouraged community members who wanted to, to get the vaccine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the community.
"Please make every effort to protect yourself and slow the spread. Just because the government doesn't require a mask or restrict large gatherings doesn't mean it isn't the right thing to do," he said, "Vaccinations have also been very effective at preventing severe cases which may require hospitalization. However you choose to protect yourself and others is your choice. Choose to stop the spread."
For more information on local COVID-19 resources, as well as more about the COVID-19 vaccination go to www.harrisoncountyhealthdept.org.