Harrison County has joined about 50 other jurisdictions from across the state in support of Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ efforts to secure the enactment of HR 759, which clarifies conflicting federal statues regarding the right of the tribe to offer electronic bingo on their tribal lands.
“This was (requested by) the county judge in Polk County, that’s Livingston’s county seat, Judge Sydney Murphy has asked for support from our community,” County Judge Chad Sims shared. “The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe is a significant employer in her county.”
In a letter written to counties of the North & East County Judges and Commissioners Association (NECJCA), Judge Murphy noted that since opening its electronic bingo facility (Naskila Gaming) in 2016, the tribe has become the second largest employer in Polk County with more than 400 team members. The tribe is also doing business with more than 216 Texas vendors.
“They generate about $170 million for that local economy,” said Sims. “The operation they run is an electronic bingo facility.
“The state has moved to shut down the operation and Judge Pope is asking other courts to offer a letter supporting her county to ask the state not to shut down that operation,” he explained. “(It’s) no cost to us.”
The resolution of support, which was recently approved by the commissioners court, asks the state to withdraw their actions to shutdown the facility, which is deemed a critical part of Polk County’s local economy.
“We have no real interest in that operation but we do have an interest in supporting other counties, especially their local economy,” said Sims.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins further pointed out the diversity of the facility’s employees. Sims echoed his sentiments.
“So it’s not just a boom to the county and the city, but we’re talking about people’s jobs and livelihoods and it’s a diverse group,” said Sims. “While it doesn’t affect us, they’re our neighbors.”
In the letter addressed to North and East Texas judges and commissioners, Judge Murphy said sadly, the state has moved to shutdown the electronic bingo facility, showing little concern for the detrimental impact it would cause to the region. She explained that the tribe is awaiting the federal legislation that will allow them to keep their doors open.
“More than 60 resolutions of support have been signed by county judges and commissioners courts, mayors and city councils, chambers and economic development corporations and community business leaders from all over East Texas and beyond,” the Polk County judge said.
Judge Murphy said she had hoped to share the plight of the tribe with fellow members of the NECJCA at their annual conference, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the conference was cancelled.
“The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe has been in the area since the late 1700s,” Murphy said, noting the tribe is the oldest Native American tribe in Texas, located just 15 minutes east of Livingston.
“The tribe has always been a good neighbor to the surrounding East Texas community, dating back to when Sam Houston asked them to help him in the fight for Texas Independence,” said Murphy.
Murphy said she hopes the tribe can count on area counties for support.
“Although they are temporarily closed, like so many other Texas businesses, the tribe has continued to pay all team members as well as their tribal and governmental departments,” she said. “These life-changing jobs and the economic impact that this very popular entertainment destination has created will help our entire region recover as Texas begins to get back to work.”
Murphy said they cannot overlook the impact of the operation on the local economies, especially during these unprecedented times in the state.
“The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe has played an integral role in Texas history, proving themselves to be our partners and allies time and again,” she said. “Please help us show our regard for their continued support of all of East Texas by standing with them at this time of need.”
According to the resolution of support that was passed by the Harrison County Commissioners Court, the tribe is a federally recognized Indian tribe and is committed to supporting the economic development and creation of jobs within the surrounding counties of Deep East Texas.
“These are well-paying jobs with full healthcare benefits and a generous 401 retirement plan,” Judge Murphy advised in her letter to counties.
“Over 70 percent of the employees that work at Naskila are non-tribal members living in Polk and surrounding counties,” she said.
Harrison County’s resolution of support further notes that the tribe provided more than 50 fully paid collegiate scholarships for graduating high school students of the tribe, in 2019. And as a community partner, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the tribe contributed $500,000 in donations to several counties and also purchased 30 manufactured homes.
“United States Congressman Brian Babin (R-Woodville) has filed HR 759 to clarify conflicting federal statutes regarding the right of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas to offer Class II electronic bingo on their tribal lands pursuant to the Indian aming Regulatory Act, a right enjoyed and exercised by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas since 1996,” the resolution states. “The passage of HR 759 is vital to continued economic development and health of both the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and all Deep East Texas.”
“Harrison County urgently requests that United States Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas, as well as the other 35 Texans elected to the United States House of Representatives, join Congressman Babin in securing the enactment of HR 759 into law,” the resolution states.