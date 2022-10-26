Harrison County Pct. 2 candidates revealed their goals and more last week as they participated in a candidate forum, hosted by the News Messenger ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.
Participating candidates included Pct. 2 County Commissioner Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins and Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 justice of the peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford and Republican opponent Don Jordan.
Candidates gave introductions and answered a series of questions on the respective county positions they are seeking as well as issues of importance in Harrison County.
County Commissioner
Up first, Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins noted his first top priorities going into office, if re-elected, would be completing construction projects such as the renovation of the former ARC building and the rebuilding the road and bridge facility, which was damaged by the 2021 February winter storm. His other priority includes finding a better way to rebuild roads.
“We must find a way to rebuild roads better than what we have been doing in the past,” said Timmins.
His priority is to also make sure that other county offices are supported to ensure their success, as well.
Graff said while he considers all matters that come before the commissioners court a priority, one thing that’s of interest to him is building a better relationship between the county and its city municipalities.
“Right now, there’s just not a very good working relationship between the city and the county and not just Marshall, but the other ones,” he said. “I’d like to see that change because not only are you a taxpayer for a lot of folks who live inside the city, but you’re also a taxpayer in the county — you pay a county tax.”
Graff said he, too, would like to find a better method to maintain roads.
“I think we’ve been building roads a certain way for so long,” said Graff. “I worked at road and bridge for four summers when I was in college. We’ve been building roads the same way for 30, 40 years now and it just seems like a temporary fix. So, I think we need to find a way to find materials.”
Graff said he understands the astronomical amount of money it costs per mile to repair a road.
“That’s a lot of money how we’re currently building them. But we’ve got to do better,” he said. “We don’t want to just fix a road and rebuild it and then all of a sudden, in six months, we’re out there trying to patch a pothole in it. That’s not what we need to do.”
Graff said he’d also like to support County Judge Chad Sims’ leadership in the county’s broadband expansion efforts through a partnership with East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG).
“Living in the country, I understand the need for broadband,” said Graff. “Trying to just get logged onto the internet is a tough situation.
“Since the pandemic hit — and everything else — and everybody’s trying to work from home, if you live outside, you just don’t have any access to broadband,” he continued. “Judge Sims has done a great job with that, and I want to help continue to make sure that this broadband system continues outside in the rural area.”
When asked their thoughts on the proposed County Assistance District that was placed on the ballot for vote last year in attempts to collect a sales tax to help fund pertinent county services, each candidate gave their stance.
Timmins said he’d like to see the option return to the ballot and be supported in order to help fund the necessary county services, such as road repair or needs for the sheriff’s department.
“We know and we understand that it was mainly voted down because maybe we didn’t get the word out where people could understand it,” said Timmins. “All people heard was raising taxes. What we were trying to do was get a tax that came in to the county like the City of Marshall has a tax come in to them. And it only would be voted on by people that live outside in the rural areas.”
“We’re asking that everyone would please get onboard with that because we need that money,” said Timmins.
Graff said he’s gauged constituents on the topic, and has received mixed feelings.
“My thoughts on that is a good conservative never likes to see or hear anything about a tax because that doesn’t just affect a politician or a county; it affects everybody’s pocketbook,” said Graff. “We’re in unprecedented inflation right now, so anything that we have to do to try to raise money is another thing that comes out of the citizens’ pocketbook.
“With that situation, though, we do need more money. We do need better roads, and whether it’s going to go to roads or whether it’s going to the sheriff’s department, I think that sheriff’s department is going to be in real need.
“But again, I’ve been out and about, and I’ve talked to so many people. I’ve talked to the business owner who might have to increase his tax by two percent; he may lose business,” said Graff. “I talked to the person who lives on the county road; they love to see that money coming in because they want their road fixed. But then you talk about other people who live outside in the county, who live on a farm-to-market road; they’re not going to have any benefit from it possibly, but they might end up having to pay the tax.”
“So again, that’s one of those situations where I would come to my (constituents) that I’m representing and say: ‘Look, what are we going to do? What do we want to do? What’s going to benefit us?’” said Graff. “We’re not going to have the answer that benefits everybody, but you have to do what’s best for the county.”
When asked how accessible they would be, Commissioner Timmins noted how accessible he already is in the elected position.
“I’m here basically every day in my office. I check my messages. I call people to let them know that I’m here,” Timmins shared. “Whenever I have complaints, the first thing I do is drop what I’m doing and take care of my complaints.”
He said he’s even already started building relationships with residents in the new territory he just picked up due to redistricting.
“I received complaints in the new area that I have picked up during the redistricting, and I called one man to let him know that I did get his message and I had already turned it over to the road and bridge department. And I told him I understand what you’re talking about your road. I said I was ashamed to put my sign on that road and we laughed about it,” said Timmins. “One of the things that we discussed that hopefully we could build a great relationship together — me being your county commissioner — and we could do great things and work together.”
Graff said as an owner of a small cow and calf operation, he’s flexible to be accessible anytime. Graff noted he’ll go above and beyond in his service whether it’s bringing his own chainsaw to cut down an obstructing tree or hauling off trash from the roadway in his own truck and trailer.
“This is what we’re here for,” he said. “I will promise you I’ll be more accessible than any commissioner has ever been.”
When asked what the county should focus on to accommodate the future growth that’s anticipated to come along, for instance, with the proposed I-69 corridor and increased subdivision construction projects, Graff said he believes the county should focus on infrastructure improvements.
“I think the county has to step up with infrastructure, because when you’re going to have subdivisions come in and even trying to get other businesses because we possibly could be losing Sabine Mines. That’s 300 jobs,” he said. “Well, how are we going to bring in more business? It’s infrastructure because people want to see, if I’m going to move my business there, well what are the schools like? Is the community safe? And things like that. So, again, infrastructure, I think we have to step up and make sure that those issues are taken care of.”
Timmins said in speaking with MEDCO about the anticipated I-69 corridor, one of the things he and fellow court members would like to do is work on extending the runway at the airport to accommodate larger planes. Timmins noted that the airport has been utilized by business executives, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
“It would be nice if we could get that runway up and running,” he said. “We also have talked about ways of trying to get people from Shreveport to house their planes and things here, business people from Shreveport, because they’re not happy with how things are going over there,” he said. “So there are plenty of things that we can do.”
Timmins said he’s also discussed with Judge Sims about considering the construction of a conference center to host conferences, which would also bring in more money for the county.
“We go off to these conferences and we go to these large hotels and conference centers and those people are making a lot of money off of other counties coming in and having conferences there,” said Timmins. “I said we could do that here. If we decided with this new (corridor) coming through, what if we built our own conference center. I’ve found out, that people don’t mind paying as long as they’re getting results what they’re paying for. I think that would be a great thing for Harrison County and Marshall. If we could build a conference center with a hotel attached to it, we could host all these conferences here.”
Pct. 2 JP candidates
Since both justice of the peace candidates have had experience responding to inquests — Crawford in her current role as criminal-civil clerk for the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Office and Jordan in his role as a former volunteer firefighter and licensed EMT — the candidates were asked what they considered to be priorities when responding to inquests.
Crawford noted that her priorities would be to be sensitive to the needs of the family, documenting the details of the incident, and conferring with first responders and paramedics.
“The ones I’ve been on, sometimes you can’t get too personal with it, but actually just getting all the information and consoling the family making sure that you’re there for them,” she said are important priorities. “And even after the inquest, have them to give you a call if they have questions or anything.”
Jordan said the first priority for him would be to respond in a timely manner.
“You have law enforcement, EMTs that are tied up on inquests while they’re waiting on a JP to get there. Get there, so you can get them relief,” said Jordan. “The second priority would be dignity and respect for the victim and their family. It’s a trying time; I’ve seen it. The third priority would be documentation. Get everything down that you need so you could proceed with closing out that case.”
When asked their perspective on engaging in collaborative efforts, both considered collaboration an important aspect of the job.
“I think collaboration is very important with everyone. Coming together, trying to come up with a better way to work something out or to work smart, not harder,” said Crawford. “Just coming together so everyone could be on one accord (is necessary).”
Jordan said he believes collaboration is the key to survival.
“You have to be able to rely on other people in other offices to help you out. You have to be available to help them out if they have a situation. A one-man show attitude is not the way to go,” said Jordan. “You have to work with everybody in your county and within other counties, too. A lot of situations cross county lines, so you can’t do it by yourself.”
When asked what changes they would implement to better serve or accommodate the public, if elected, Crawford said she’ll examine day-to-day operations to determine what course of action is needed most.
“As of right now everything is actually in accordance in our office now,” said Crawford. “It just depends on the day-to-day operations, and then we’ll just discuss that as time goes on.”
Jordan said he’d like to look into implementing some online tools to better accommodate the public.
“Being respectful and treating the people with dignity and respect and fairness is the biggest thing I want to see done in the office,” he added.
When asked if they wanted to expound on any other goals, if elected, Jordan said his focus goes right back to operating in fairness, honesty and respect.
“Just because you come into a JPs office to settle a ticket or go to a small claims court doesn’t mean you’re a bad person, that person still deserves respect until they demand otherwise; but you’ve got to be fair all across the board with everybody in your precinct,” he said.
Crawford said she’s done her research and would like to delve a little more into cracking down on truancy cases and getting down to the root of the problem.
“The truancy cases…they’re being filed. Sometimes you have to go deep down to find the root of the problem as to why these truancy cases are being filed. But I did some brainstorming, I did some research, but I’m not going to elaborate on that as of right now, but there are some things that have come to mind as far as truancy cases being filed,” she said. “So that’s one of the goals is to work closely with these truancy cases.”