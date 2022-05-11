The Harrison County Commissioners Court has approved the amended polling locations for the upcoming May 24 run-off election for the Democratic and Republican primaries.
Early voting is set to begin next Monday, May 16. The amendment approved Tuesday includes the addition of the TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack for early voting and the addition of the Woodlawn Community Center for Election Day.
“It’s going to be open polling places,” County Judge Chad Sims said, reminding that the county has been approved to utilize the new countywide voting program going forward. This means Harrison County voters may vote at any polling site in the county on Election Day just as they have done for early voting.
“Everything we’re doing from now on is open polling unless we have some kind of a major problem and it makes us go back to precinct specific,” Judge Sims said.
Considering the low turnout for the recent March 7 constitutional amendment election, Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb expressed his concern regarding voter apathy.
“I was kind of disappointed (considering) the gripes that we get from the community or the county. In this last election, there were two propositions that were actually going to do something to affect your school tax rate and (only) five percent of the voters went and voted,” said Ebarb.
“So, to me, is that telling me that 95 percent of the people don’t care?” the commissioner asked.
Ebarb pointed out the fact that the county has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on electronic equipment to better accommodate voters and also qualify the county for inclusion into the state’s countywide polling program.
Back in December 2020, the county approved to invest $730,000 for new electronic election equipment that’s not only designed to deliver a seamless election experience, but helped move the county to its goal of a Vote Center model. In January 2021, the commissioners court additionally approved the purchase of 28 Duo Go portal carriers with printer, at a cost of $1,500 per printer, for a total of $42,650 to further assist with curbside voting and help the county’s quest in countywide voting.
“I mean we spent tons of money to get to a situation where it’s convenient to go to polling places, and then to have five percent of the registered voters in Harrison County go to the polls and vote on something that affects your school tax and then the people just don’t want to vote” is disappointing, said Ebarb. “It’s disheartening for me because we get it constantly about our tax rate... and (complaints) that we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that, and then people don’t even take the time to go and voice their opinion.
“You can vote any way you want to, but at least take the time to please go vote,” he encouraged. “It’s disheartening for me to see we have that (low) turnout when we have an election.”
“It’s just sad that we’re not more active and more involved in what affects us directly,” said Ebarb.
Judge Sims concurred.
All are encouraged to exercise their right to vote in the April 24 runoff election. The state’s runoff elections will determine which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot for the November General Election.
According to the Texas Tribune, in 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50 percent of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second.
“The winner will face the other major party nominee in that race, as well as possible Libertarian and Green party candidates,” the Texas Tribune reported. “Independent and write-in candidates have until the summer to file their candidacies.”
On the Ballot
For the runoff election, on the Democratic Party ballot candidates Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson and Victor D. Dunn are vying for District 1 U.S. Representative; Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier are contending for lieutenant governor; Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Mercedes Garza are vying for attorney general; Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega are running for comptroller; and Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg are contending for land commissioner.
On the Republican Party ballot, Ken Paxton and George P. Bush are vying for the party pick for attorney general; Dawn Buckingham and Tim Wesley are competing for land commissioner; and Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner are contending for railroad commissioner. For the Republican Party precinct chair races, Bill Elliot and Lou Gaw are running for Precinct 1 chair; Donna Philyaw and Fuzzy Harmon are vying for Precinct 14; and Stan Mann and Charlene Henigan Franks are running for Precinct 17.
“Sample ballots, dates, times and places are available on our website, which is www.harrisoncountytexas.org/elections,” noted Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.