The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation this week declaring Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week.
“The purpose of National 4-H Week is to bring awareness to the 4-H program — not just at the county level, but state level as well as on the national level,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
National 4-H Week is set aside to celebrate the impact the organization has made in the lives of families and communities for more than a century.
“The Commissioner’s Court of Harrison County is proud to honor the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for 115 years of providing experience-based education to youngsters throughout the Lone Star State,” the proclamation approved by the court Tuesday states. “This admirable program, which seeks to provide a learning experience for the whole child, including head, heart, hands, and health, helps young Texans to acquire knowledge, develop life skills, and form attitudes to enable them to become self-directed, productive, and contributing members of our society.”
The proclamation goes on to note that the statewide program boasts more than 550,000 urban, suburban, and rural youth participants statewide, ranging in ages 8 to 19. The proclamation goes on to say that the participants hail from diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds and truly represent a cross-section of the state.
The court additionally recognized the more than 22,000 statewide volunteers, who have generously devoted their time, talents, energies and resources to aid in the youth’s success.
“Throughout its proud history, the 4-H program has developed positive role models for countless Texans and through its innovative and inspiring programs, continues to build character and to instill the values that have made our state strong and great,” the proclamation states. “The Commissioners Court of Harrison County commends the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the many men and women who have made the program a success.”
Enrollment/Pet Supply Drive
Enrollment for the new 4-H season is ongoing now after kicking off earlier this month on Sept. 1. During National 4-H Week and in conjunction with the One Day 4-H initiative, clubs across the country engage in service projects to benefit the community. For this year’s service project, Harrison County 4-H members have chosen to conduct a supply drive for Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
“We’ve done the food pantry; we’ve done coats; we’ve done fans — something to get the kids involved,” said fellow County Extension Agent Matt Garrett. “The Waskom 4-H Club a couple of years ago did a dog wash, so it’s just a matter of everybody trying to do something together.”
This year, the Harrison County 4-H members have recognized the many needs of the local pet adoption center, and want to do their part to help. Thus, from now through Oct. 11, the 4-H members will be collecting supplies from the community for the cause.
Needs are: gallons of bleach, laundry soap, puppy pee pads, Dawn dish soap, puppy food, kitten food, puppy formula, kitten formula, bleach spray, scrub brushes, spray bottles and paper towels.
Donations of supplies can be dropped off to the Harrison County Extension Office, located at 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall.
Awards Recognition
In addition to the service project, the 4-H program plans to also highlight the accomplishments of 4-H members in observation of National 4-H Week. Award-winning members will be recognized this year during the annual FireAnt Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8.
McDonald said traditionally the 4-H program hosts an annual 4-H awards banquet, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they partnered with the Chamber of Commerce, who has generously allowed the group to present awards that afternoon.
“They’re going to allow us to come onstage about 12:20, and we’re going to announce our 4-H award winners,” said McDonald. “We’re going to present them with their awards.”
The recipients of the $1,000 Brian McGaughy Memorial Scholarship are Julia Lamb and Shyanne McClendon. Lamb and McClendon are also the recipients of the prestigious Gold Star award.
“One of the most prestigious awards a 4-Her can win is the gold star,” said McDonald. “The gold star award is given to a 4-Her normally their junior or senior year of high school, and it really recognizes all of their accomplishments during their 4-H career.”
Lamb won for her food and nutrition project, and McClendon won for her project on beef.
“They both truly excelled in the program. They both won their 4-H round, and received a $1,000 scholarship,” said McDonald.
Johnathan Knox will be honored with the Silver Star award, which is given to an elementary or intermediate student. Pepper Stuart and Abigail Knox will be honored as Rookie of the Year. All five students also submitted record books, which showcase all of their projects for the past few years.
McDonald said they are thrilled to be able to highlight the students in such a larger platform this year, beyond just their 4-H peers.
“Now they’re going to be recognized on a larger scale,” she said. “It’s everybody, really, who comes to FireAnt festival. That’s people in Marshall, Waskom, Harrison County, out of state or whatever.
“That’s going to really help us to promote or program,” said McDonald. “So I think that’s going to be a real nice added touch by recognizing them at this event.
“We’re just really trying to do something new and different for our 4-H program, thinking outside of the box,” she added.
She said they welcome any ideas to further help promote the program.
“Since everybody knows it’s COVID, life is different. And if there’s anybody out there that has an idea and wants to share, please share it with us,” said McDonald.
She said the 4-H program also welcomes volunteers. All potential volunteers will be screened.
Additionally, as enrollment continues for the program, Garrett said T-shirts are available for sale to help offset enrollment costs for students.
“It is $30 now for a kid to join 4-H, so we’re selling the T-shirts and all the funds are going to be to help,” said Garrett. So hopefully that’ll offset the enrollment fees and allow more kids to participate.”
He said sponsorships spots on the shirt are also still available. For those who are interested, call the extension office at (903) 935-8413.
The 4-H program is open to students in third grade and up. Below third grad may enroll as a Clover participant.
Garrett encourages the continued support of the 4-H program and upcoming events.
“The new 4-H year started Sept. 1, so enrollment is going on now; and, as part of upcoming events is the Harvest Festival in Longview is the last week of October,” said Garrett. “We have several members participating in it.”