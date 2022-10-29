Harrison County reached 16 percent turnout as of Friday in the first week of early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported.
Robinette said a total of 7,351 people have voted in person.
Early voting continues Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. Next week, the main Elections Office in downtown Marshall will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while other locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first three days, Robinette said.
Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Subcourthouse at 165 W. Texas Ave.; TJ Taylor Community Center at 15642 FM 134 in Karnack; ESD No. 9 at 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields; Scottsville Community Center at 1325 Green St. in Scottsville; Carver Community Center at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall; Gold Hall at 101 East Elm St. in Hallsville; Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St. in Harleton; and Woodlawn Community Center at 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn.
Election Day is Nov. 8 at 18 polling sites. Harrison County utilizes a countywide voting or Vote Center system, meaning voters can vote at any polling site during both early voting and on Election Day.
On the ballot are two contested Harrison County races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
Vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, which is currently held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler), is Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran and Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson.
Statewide, contested races include governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, land commissioner, Supreme Court justices, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, ag commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general.