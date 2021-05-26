The Harrison County Commissioners Court recognized two retirees, Tuesday, for their dedicated service to the citizens of Harrison County.
Recognized were Elisha Turner, lieutenant of patrol for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; and Tanya McFarland, court reporter for the 71st Judicial District Court. Turner retired after 22 years and four months of service. McFarland served 13 years.
To fill the position vacated by McFarland, the commissioners court approved the appointment of Tammy Goolsby, Tuesday, at the current salary of $66,576.