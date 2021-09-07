Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Tuesday that the region has reached a 29 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients.
Sims pointed out that this was almost double the rate designated by Governor Gregg Abbott last year to trigger restrictions to businesses and mask mandates for the county.
“Your health is extremely important and it's hard to get treated if the hospitals are full. Please do your part to stay healthy and out of the hospital. It may not seem like a big deal until it's you that needs an ICU bed,” Sims said.
The county also added 523 new COVID-19 cases in the past week to its count, 100 more cases than what was added last week. Four new COVID-19 related fatalities were also reported.
“Please continue to remember these families,” Sims asked.
STATE
On Friday, Johns Hopkins University reported that cases in Texas rose to 126,379, up 20,000 across the state from the previous week.
Total number of deaths was 1,649, with a total of 13,790 lab-confirmed patients in Texas hospitals according to the Texas Department of Health Services.
Johns Hopkins also reported that nearly 4,200 Texans have died from COVID-19 in the last month, with deaths largely among the unvaccinated.