The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved in a 3-1 vote Tuesday the reappointment of Duana Couch as the county’s fire marshal, extending her contract for two years.
In favor of the reappointment were Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin and Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb. Abstaining was Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield.
The appointment approved was at a salary of $49,909 and bond in the amount of $4,000.
“This salary includes the $1,200 raise that was a part of the cost of living,” Hatfield pointed out as he presided over the meeting as judge pro tem in the absence of County Judge Chad Sims Tuesday.
The agenda item initially called for the reappointment of Couch, effective Oct. 1, 2021, and terminated Sept. 30, 2022. After Ebarb pointed out the fact that her predecessors had two-year contracts, commissioners amended their motion and voted to extend her contract to two years.
“My question is back in 2020 when we hired her, we put her on a one-year contract, but since I’ve been here all previous fire marshal contracts have been on a two year. Is there any particular reason why were reduced this one or are we just renewing the one that we hired her on at the end of that first year?” Ebarb asked.
Timmins provided some clarity.
“It was my understanding that we would come back and change that later. I think that’s what was said, if everything worked out as well; and so far everything has worked out just like any other fire marshal,” said Timmins. “So I don’t see any reason why we’re keeping it on one year.”
With that said, Ebarb amended his motion, calling for the reappointment of Couch from a one-year to a two-year contract, which passed in a 3-1 vote.
Couch was first selected as the county’s new fire marshal back in September 2020. The appointment made her the first woman in the county’s history to hold that position.
Prior to her appointment, she served under former fire marshal Thomas Mock as the assistant fire chief and environmental investigator. At that time, she had transferred from the Harrison County Sheriff’s office, where she also made history as the county’s first female to receive lieutenant ranking.
In February 2020, Couch assumed the role of interim fire marshal following Mock’s retirement.
According to the job description of the county’s fire marshal, the general purpose of the role is to provide expertise, develop, organize, direct and/or implement programs regarding fire prevention, protection, suppression and investigation in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Primary duties and responsibilities include supervising the fire marshal’s office and assisting with the periodic training of the volunteer firefighters; coordinating the county fire and emergency management services assuring compliance with all NIMS rules and regulations; investigating fires within the county and assisting unincorporated areas; inspecting all county buildings and commercial establishments within the county for fire code safety; and preparing arson cases for prosecution and conducts training for fire prevention.
Other Business
In other business Tuesday, the court approved the interlocal agreements between the City of Marshall and Harrison County for ambulance service, the Marshall Public Library and inmate labor. Commissioners decided to table action on the interlocal agreement with the Marshall Animal Shelter to allow time to include a clause that was initially added after the county contributed to the construction of the new animal shelter facility.
“As part of the consideration of the $250,000 given to the city, there was a clause that said that county residents of Harrison County did not have to pay for 10 years to leave an animal at the shelter,” Commissioner Ebarb said. “I don’t see it in this yearly contract.
“I would personally like to see it added in this yearly contract,” he said.
Commissioners concurred and agreed to table the item until the next meeting.
In other business, the court approved a resolution and hazard mitigation grant program application certification that allows the county to sponsor the application for Diana SUD at the request of Gary Traylor & Associates. The application will be submitted to the Texas Department of Emergency Management regarding the hazard mitigation grant program related to the impact of the February winter storm.
“This is for the Diana Water District. A lot of that water is provided on that end for Harrison County residents,” Hatfield explained.
“There is a big portion of that northwest part of Harrison County in Precinct 4 that is serviced by this water system out of Upshur County, which is Diana Water System, so this is something that would be of great benefit to a lot of the citizens on that upper end of Harrison County,” Ebarb added.
In other business, the court approved an interlocal agreement by and between the county and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service to implement a feral hog abatement technologies program. The grant is for $17,500.